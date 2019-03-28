﻿Brazil, Christianity, Church, Daddy Freeze, Nigeria, Pastor, And South Africa -By Nneka Okumazie

The thing called life – for many – is not the frequently promoted fairy tale. The infinite amount of hope – needed – for stability, after failure, sometimes, does not just come by words of others or care.

When struggles hit some and the so-called critical thinkers know, they often judge – willfully forgetting that life is not a perfect place.

The situation of life, where people don’t always get what they want, makes emptiness a major problem. Heavy intake or consumption of whatever works is always the case to calm the mind or cover it up.

The world has diverse kinds of strange situations. There are good strange things and there are really bad strange situations.

There are things that are so strange, so aberrant and unexplainable, confusion rises with curiosity.

There are times of delight for no cause. There are also times of gloom, for no immediate or connected cause.

There are things that work out that weren’t so perfect, there are other things that failed that weren’t expected to.

Life can be so ironic most of the ways everyone is judged might be faulty. Those who often think they are the smartest, believing only in empirical evidence could be the biggest hypocrites of all.







There are too many things that aren’t known. There are too many things that are partly known. There are things known but puzzling.

Many want answers about Christianity. They have all the thoughts and questions on what, why, when, where, how, who, etc. They want to know so they can believe.

But those who believe didn’t know all before accepting: similar to life and time. Everything ahead is never – exactly – known. No certainty of how each hour would go, or what events, or surprise would happen. But everyone goes along.

Salvation is redemption; redemption from the nature of sin, and for righteousness and eternal life. At some point everyone battles with some of: sexual immorality, impurity, lustful pleasures, idolatry, sorcery, hostility, quarreling, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissension, division, envy, drunkenness, wild parties, and other sins like these.

There are people who try to do good often, but when they receive otherwise from whom they’ve done good to, they become bitter.

Some often say you can do anything as long as it doesn’t harm anyone; forgetting that it builds and could instigate something worse – affecting others.

Some are not openly hateful, but full of hate in their heart. Some are always envious. Some are always blocking the way of others. Some always feel insecure when anything comes close to them or theirs.

Some are always scheming to get the best, forgetting whom it would rob, or the effects in future. Some would never see anything good in the things of others. Some are doubt sowers.

There are several natural ways of the mind and behavior that are changed, genuinely, through Christ.

Jesus was not in the world as some professor for questions or studies. He came for Salvation, paid with His Blood for all to come to repentance.

GOD made the world, and designed how He wanted it. No one lives in this world forever, showing that no one alive owns this world.

The way the Creator made His thing, and was met, it is either accepted, to follow through with His instructions or to argue and after leaving meet what is ahead.

Before the death of Christ, it was burnt offering, but His Blood eliminated it.

, And Samuel took a sucking lamb, and offered [it for] a burnt offering wholly unto the: and Samuel cried unto thefor Israel; and theheard him.]

[Ephesians 2:13, But now you have been united with Christ Jesus. Once you were far away from GOD, but now you have been brought near to Him through the Blood of Christ.]

Jesus Christ is the model of true Christianity. Not any Pastor, or Church, or Christian, or country, or place, or anyone. There are always all kinds of stories and news of something about Christianity, but Jesus Christ is LORD.

, Looking untothe Author and Finisher of [our] faith; who for the joy that was set beforeendured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the.]

True Christianity works. Prayers are heard by the LORD and answers manifests. There is the acceptance that GOD is a Spirit, GOD is Superior, Supreme Sovereign and that He understands all. So no genuine Christian is expected to disagree with Him no matter the situation.

hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated into the Kingdom ofdear Son:] [, Othat hearest prayer, untoshall all flesh come.]

There are enough answers in the Scriptures on how to follow the LORD, and there are also directions and power of the Holy Spirit in the lives of devout Christians.

Yes, there are fake pastors, false prophets, fake Churches, feigned Christianity practices, etc. But there is true Faith in GOD through Jesus.

The fake versions will eventually answer, so will haters, deceivers, etc. No one will get away with fake or disinformation of true Christianity, also because, it would have pushed some away, who would have come to GOD if not for doubts originating from them.

But, what is the thing in this world that is so worth it, to forget there will be an eventual end, blank on this side, to be against the LORD for?

Yes, failure can seem bad and shameful, but failure and desire should not lead to dangerous desperation, or moves at all cost, ignoring the consequences and the unknown.

, And Joseph’s master took him, and put him into the prison, a place where the king’s prisoners [were] bound: and he was there in the prison.] [, But thewas with Joseph, and shewed him mercy, and gave him favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison.]

It is true that the world is full of rejection, failure, disappointment, but all the brightest minds are yet to find solutions on how to effectively handle the aftermath, but hope in Christianity is to cast all cares on Him, and to also look forward to meeting Him – in time to come.

All the narratives against true Christianity, the miracles, the hopes, the giving, the faith, the testimonies, etc. are to fight the original Power of GOD.

, O our GOD, wilt thou not judge them? for we have no might against this great company that cometh against us; neither know we what to do: but our eyes [are] upon.] [, Thepower and glory can be seen in the distance. Fire and smoke showanger.speaks, andwords burn like fire.]