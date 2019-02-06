﻿Christianity, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze & Peer Pressure: The RCCG Remarkable -By Nneka Okumazie

What are the proven solutions to peer pressure? How can an individual live with one’s self, after sustained failures to meet the expectations of others?

If pressure is from within, or from one’s target – and will not let one settle, what are the effective ways to handle it?

What can an individual find that works personally, in how to navigate life, edging out these pressures?

What is the Example of love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance, available to learn from?

Who is the Perfect Example, to seek early – to find, to come unto, to abide in, or open to door, after He knocks?

, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of [our] faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.]

Seeing JESUS in everything, for a devout Christian can be the secret against pressures – and storms.

Life is endlessly complicated. The numbers of things that comes to sweep and swing people away are inconspicuous and conspicuous. But JESUS is everything – if genuinely discovered.

Adventure in the Scriptures – for Faith is priceless. It is to learn so much in what is available, and to get understanding from the inspiration of the Almighty.

Christianity is a voluntary Faith. There is never force in surrendering to JESUS, to love Him, trust Him, pray, or to follow Him. Whosoever believeth, not forced.

If with a pure heart to GOD, a true Church seeks donations, for a project to further the great commission, it is approved of the LORD.







So giving in Church, by genuine Christians, is great if it aligns with the work of the LORD. Money is never the ultimate in genuine evangelism. The Holy Spirit and Power are.

, But ye shall receive Power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses untoboth in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.] [, How God anointedof Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with Power:went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; forwas with.]

So no matter what it seems like – money, or facilities sought for Church growth and expansion, as long as the Holy Spirit is received, it is fine; because, yes, resources are needed to go around, and to do more.

Churches may appear to be everywhere, but Christ has a standard.

[is] a Spirit: and they that worshipmust worship [] in Spirit and in Truth.]

Redeemed is a Church of GOD and because it belongs to Christ. No one can disgrace, or bring shame to the Church.

Anyone can pretend. Whoever chooses, can be hypocritical. Anyone can have known or unknown odd motives and intentions, but the RCCG is a remarkable Church in GOD’s Hands.

Every individual can choose their path. Everyone is ultimately responsible for their actions and decisions, but the Church of GOD doesn’t diagnose intentions – except revealed by the Holy Spirit.

Everything has to be done in Spirit and in Truth. Anything besides that, in a true Church, is failure of personal Salvation.

, Serve thewith fear, and rejoice with trembling.] [, Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed,, but now much more in my absence,.]

So Salvation is a personal responsibility. It is possible for fool the Pastor, or the people. But GOD sees everything.

Salvation is healing from sin, it is voluntary but if back to sin, whatever takes charge, takes charge.

, Afterwardfindeth him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee.]

The Church also does not answer prayers. The Lord GOD is Supreme Sovereign. He can save. He can deliver. And He can rescue. Rescue can mean anything the LORD says it is, and answers to prayer can mean whatever the LORD says it is.

It can be at the edge. It can be saving from hell. It might be when all hope is already lost. It can be anything. But the LORD saves.

, Therescues the godly; He is their fortress in times of trouble. Thehelps them, rescuing them from the wicked. He saves them, and they find shelter in.]

Haters of the Church always point out what prayer was answered or not, or what the Lord GOD can do or not do. But the Power of GOD is efficient.

While looking to question the LORD, science and technology that the world relies so much on has failed to solve bitterness, wickedness, envy, hate, evil, uncertainty, exasperating worries, chronic unhappiness, unknown intentions, falling into deceit, horrible handling of rejection, disappointment, etc.

But all these have solutions in genuine Salvation. Creators or controllers of technology cannot prevent any of the above from thriving. The fear of the LORD the beginning of knowledge: [but] fools despise wisdom and instruction.

Anyone can criticize the Church every day for the rest of their lives. The Church of GOD, standing on Christ cannot fail.

What have they gained, other than become shrunk monsters? What value have they added, other than being result of the failures of technology?

, Stolen waters are sweet, and bread [eaten] in secret is pleasant. But he knoweth not that the dead [are] there; [and that] her guests [are] in the depths of hell.]

They can band together in secret or in the open. They can try to get all the likes and multiplications of social media. But they can’t triumph over the Church.

, O my, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me.]

Some have trusted GOD completely, and it has helped them to put away the pressures of their minds, of people, and of everything that can possibly come.

Yes, it can be difficult, but with the tender mercy and great compassion of the LORD, it is possible.

, Trust in Him at all times; [ye] people, pour out your heart before Him:a refuge for us. Selah.] [, Hear,, I cry with my voice: have mercy also upon me, and answer me.] [, And He was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish?] [, And He arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.]