﻿Christianity, Bible, Daddy Freeze: Intrusive Thoughts, The Call Of The Void & Prayers -By Nneka Okumazie

There are several kinds of weird thought variants, some benign and some propulsive. There are intrusive thoughts – which may extend to the call of the void.

Thoughts are one of life’s deep mysteries. Thoughts can be controlled but open to unsolicited entry. They could come from anywhere, stay or stray, magnify or diminish anything.

Thoughts are innumerable. Thoughts can align with focus or distort it. Thoughts can be proximal, distant or disconnected. Thoughts can lead to good or bad things.

Thoughts often drive life and moves more than anything else. Thoughts are often hidden. They can be acted on, in their pure form, or can be diluted – with deceit.

, For as he, so [is] he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his.]

There are several Scriptures about the heart – for devout Christians.

, “Do not be,” Jesus told them. “Believe in God and believe also in me”.] [, The purpose of this order is to arouse the love that comes, a clear conscience, and a genuine faith.] [, Everything is pure to those whose. But nothing is pure to those who are corrupt and unbelieving, because their minds and consciences are corrupted.] [, Let us go in, in certain faith, having our hearts made free from the sense of sin and our bodies washed with clean water:] [, Blessed [are] the: for they shall see God.] [, Keep; for out of it [are] the issues of life.] [, And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing.on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable.that are excellent and worthy of praise.] [, For the word of God is alive and powerful. It is sharper than the sharpest two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It exposes our.] [, Come close to God, and God will come close to you. Wash your hands, you sinners;, for your loyalty is divided between God and the world.] [, And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shallChrist Jesus.]

[1 Thessalonians 3:13, May he, as a result, make your hearts strong, blameless, and holy as you stand before God our Father when our Lord Jesus comes again with all his holy people. Amen.] [1 Peter 5:8, Be well balanced (temperate, sober of mind), be vigilant and cautious at all times; for that enemy of yours, the devil, roams around like a lion roaring [in fierce hunger], seeking someone to seize upon and devour.]

[2 Timothy 2:22, Run from anything that stimulates youthful lusts. Instead, pursue righteous living, faithfulness, love, and peace. Enjoy the companionship of those who call on the Lord with pure hearts.]

For devout Christians, there are other Scriptures relating to thoughts and the mind, to learn from:

, For it is bythat you are made right with God, and it is by confessing with your mouth that you are saved.] [, And God, which, bare them witness, giving them the Holy Ghost, even as [he did] unto us;] [, Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think up foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result,.] [, And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God isby the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.] [, And be ye kind one to another,, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.] [with bitter sorrow and unending grief.] [, For out of much trouble andand much weeping I sent my letter to you; not to give you sorrow, but so that you might see how great is the love which I have to you.] [, You must eachhow much to give. And don’t give reluctantly or in response to pressure. “For God loves a person who gives cheerfully.] [, And because we are his children, God has sent the, prompting us to call out, “Abba, Father.”] [, For the love of money is a source of all kinds of evil. Some have been so eager to have it that they have wandered away from the faith and have.] [, If we say that we are in the light, yet hate others, we are in the darkness to this very hour.]

The Bible is often helpful to devout Christians to edge odd thoughts and pray against them. If the heart is filled with pure stuff and guarded, it will become impervious to intrusive thoughts. Or when the thoughts try, a devout Christian can say Blood of JESUS.

Though medical attention is recommended for those with chronic and acute intrusive thoughts, but before getting there, devout Christians with prayers, supplication – and thanksgiving, make their request known to GOD.

, Are any of you suffering hardships? You should pray. Are any of you happy? You should sing praises.]

Christianity answers lots of life’s complications for genuine Christians. The Holy Spirit and the Scriptures are helpful in dealing with rejection, disappointment, loss, tragedy, intrusive thoughts, etc.

Prayer is also important in the journey – and many times, fasting. Psychology answers many questions but still deficient because the human life is complex.

There are examples that help devout Christians understand life from the Scriptures. And the LORD provides inspiration often.

, Have you not known? Have you not heard? The everlasting, the, The Creator of the ends of the earth, Neither faints nor is weary..] [, But [there is] a spirit in man: and thegiveth them understanding.]

That understanding can be helpful too, to fight things beyond control. It is important to remember how the journey to being a devout Christian starts.

[Acts 8:37, And Philip said, If thou believest with all thine heart, thou mayest. And he answered and said, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of GOD.] [Romans 10:9, If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that GOD raised him from the dead, you will be saved.]

