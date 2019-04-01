﻿Christianity, Daddy Freeze: Desire, Discomfort, Indecision, Doubt And Giving Up -By Nneka Okumazie

Some people are always uncomfortable. For some, something is always wrong with them. For some, getting somewhere is the only thing needed to immediately start desiring something new. For some, they know what they don’t want, but hardly understand what they really want.

Some took up certain habits and got to the point of no return. Some are permanently indecisive. Some are always full of regret. Some are always desirous of what is out of reach for them. Some are driven by fantasy. Some will never say the truth about why they acted the strange way they did.

Some cannot disconnect from their past. Some are always impatient. For some, what they love is what they disrespect the most. Some would speak badly of someone who has their interest to someone who doesn’t. Some are involved in things they can never admit to, just to get by in life.

Some would complain and see negativity in everything. Some have destructive paranoia that makes them unstable wherever they go. Some would fall for anything that fits what they think, refusing to verify if its deception.







Yes, in life everyone should take responsibility for their action. But, there are certain cases where some can’t just understand what came over.

Everyone knows something is wrong, the person knows something is wrong, but can’t seem to understand or find a solution.

It is easy to study psychology and relateald subjects for mind and behavior issues, but there are too many things experienced by many beyond what psychology, etc. can fix.

There are many aspects of thoughts and behavior not in direct control of any individual. There are reactions that can never be known until something happens. There are thoughts that come in the moment – of action – and are acted out, without consideration.

But, there is a lot of power in firmness. No matter the storm, change, temptation, or desperation, a line determined never to cross, can be the holding power.

Getting to that point – for good things – takes a lot of courage and an extraordinary amount of willpower.

Frequently, there are lots of messages on freedom of choice. Those who leave decisions to freedom sometimes find themselves trying out things that – may – turn out to be really problematic.

But, there is an open secret for firmness and power, but many often think of it as restrictive. Genuine Christianity is a master class in commitment.

It is so much of the mind – thinking right; and behavior – acting right; without external verification or observation.

That commitment holds true in storms, desperate times, when taunted, in business, marriage, at school, etc.

As a fact, marriage designed by GOD is supposed to be to Him first, before the spouse, so that the love anchors in the fear of GOD.

There are some marriages that came because some had fantasy of something, which after a while became flaccid. Some marriages came with either or both with something else in mind, so strong they had to pursue it, making things blow over. Some marriages came with little loyalty between them.

But the Bible teaches marriage greatly. It also teaches about sin, from the heart.

, But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.]

But GOD wants everyone to repent, and stay righteous.

, Say unto them, [As] I live, saith the, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?] [, Theis not slack concerningpromise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.]

Sometimes, it seems so hard to think about devotion to GOD in a world of tough pressures. But that is what GOD requires.

It is possible to argue, find any case, or say anything, but the design of the One who created the world has salvation as key to everlasting life.

There are things not in one’s control that can be desired, but coming close or getting it may seem like saving water in a basket – hence emptiness.

But firmness in the Savior is to start and end everything about life with Him. Yes, it is great to work hard, but hard work with holiness. Same for studying, marriage, life, career, business, fun, etc.

The breath of life does not belong to any human being, having it is should be humbling, not pride – of life.

, Butsaid unto him, [Thou] fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?]

It is important to pray, and always do as a genuine Christian. Prayer can be the real power for the known and the unknown.

No matter how tough Christianity may seem, it is the source to reach the Way, the Truth and the Life.

, And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to [his] purpose.]

There is help to be firm, and to not sin, by the Power of the Holy Spirit. There is a lot of help for the helpless, as long as there is the will to repent and abide in Him.

Those who need JESUS the most are probably part of those who resist Him the most.

, For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment.]

The help of GOD may not always be the finance and luxury of the world, though the LORD blesses with riches and no sorrow.

The help of the LORD can also be the grace to obey, the mercy to love Him and His Supreme Sovereign Power to wrought miracles through His people.

, And there was no day like that before it or after it, that thehearkened unto the voice of a man: for thefought for Israel.]