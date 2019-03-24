﻿Christianity, Daddy Freeze: Is The Love Of GOD Interpretable Or Ironic? -﻿By Nneka Okumazie

Thoughts are the evidence that sometimes, some things are beyond proof. The world is always to see, hear, feel, smell, taste – and sense – to confirm. But there are many more things – true, existing and active – beyond the verification of those.

It is sometimes hard to place thoughts or understand them. There are thoughts that overstay, whirling and unwilling to go. There are thoughts as if as trap, in the moment, suggesting immediate reaction – no matter how consequential. There are thoughts with power, overcoming everything else. There are thoughts that cannot be described, or understood. There are thoughts that are never shared or acted.

Thoughts, hidden, are the provenance of misjudgment and deception. Many are misjudged because no one sees their thoughts. Also, many fall into deceit because of the unknown intentions of others.







Thoughts are often interpreted by action, so the thoughts that people see are deduced from action. The total details of thoughts remain unknown, but it is possible for actions to be contrary to thoughts.

For example, it is possible to really love and not show in the way expected. It is possible that this is misunderstood and a relationship that could have gone successful fell apart.

Love is not always about evidence. There can be love towards a place of helplessness. There can be love from the powerless. There can be love from the powerful – which does not translate to help needed. There can be policy, discipline, situation, distance, etc. standing between expected expressions of love.

, For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.] [, Therefore hearken unto me, ye men of understanding: far be it from, [thatshould do] wickedness; and [from] the Almighty, [thatshould commit] iniquity.] [, Forso loved the world, thatgave his only begotten, that whosoever believeth inshould not perish, but have everlasting life.] [, Themerciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy.]

There are many whose argument against the LORD is His Love. And there are all these questions they think there are no answers to, as evidence against the LOVE of GOD.

But in taking out the extents of their critical thoughts against the LORD, they always forget that in the design of life, everyone comes to understand things over time.

, Thou art worthy,, to receive glory and honour and power: forhast created all things, and for Thy pleasure they are and were created.] [, The earth [is] the, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.] [, In the beginningcreated the heaven and the earth.]

Sometimes, understanding is like seeing with thoughts, correcting previous positions.

Sometimes too, it is usually impossible to make balanced conclusions without all the evidence, or all the necessary understanding.

But how come some – find it easy to – conclusively state that GOD does not love them or others, or the world?

Also, why is it easy to misjudge the LORD with an incomplete understanding? How is GOD described as a Spirit, in Heaven, but the world wants GOD answer to them?

GOD so loved the world is a fact – no matter what anyone thinks. Jesus came to the world to solve problems of mind and behavior including adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like.

The Love of GOD is the chance to come to Him. The Love of GOD is also the chance to Love Him back.

, Andanswering said, Thou shalt love thewith all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.]

The Love of GOD can be grace, outstretched for repentance. The Love of GOD can be the understanding of Him – in eternity.

, He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work thatdoes from beginning to end.]

The LORD owns the world, but gives everyone the option to come to Him. He does not come as a strongman forcing His way.

, Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hearsvoice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, andwith Me.]

It is possible that love was used to describe what GOD has for the world because it is understandable by human language, but what GOD ultimately has is beyond description.

, But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things whichhath prepared for them that love.]

GOD loves no matter the tragedies and misfortunes of the world. GOD cares no matter the darkness.

, Now when I passed by thee, and looked upon thee, behold, thy time [was] the time of love; and I spread my skirt over thee, and covered thy nakedness: yea, I sware unto thee, and entered into a covenant with thee, saith the, and thou becamest mine.]