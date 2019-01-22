﻿Christianity & Daddy freeze: Rejection, disappointment, rebellion, spite & bitterness -By Nneka Okumazie

In spite of advances in science, the world has no – definite – formula to handle rejection and disappointment.

The limitless amounts of recommendations – available – to people, fails every day. There are devastating rejections and disappointments as paths to the unknown.

Some choose habits that lead to addictions, then damages – becoming victory for disappointment. Some become perennially unhappy – a state that a good location, device, or whatever can’t change.

There is also rebellion, spite and bitterness that ensue from rejection: mostly if the One who rejected has the exceeding ability to do it, should do it, or promised.

This rebellion can result in hate. Can result in actions that are interpreted as spite, and the bitterness is like whatever is left of what He did has got to be ruined.

This is sometimes a pattern of what many do to the LORD. The Scriptures describes His Matchless Might and Agelessness. But why can’t He just help?

Some who tried Christianity, or know of the Faith, have a fundamental misunderstanding of GOD’s love, or what it should do, how it should work, or what it covers.

It is broken knowledge to not understand that there is sometimes adversity for those who are – even – super followers of GOD.

The Book of Psalm was mostly written by an individual who was a lover of GOD, but went through so many challenges, he prayed and prayed, and it seemed like no response, no action. He went nowhere. He persisted in prayers, until all his enemies failed.

The Scriptures gives amazing sets of coping mechanisms regardless of how mild or deep the disappointment is.

There are verses that discuss Thanksgiving, Rejoicing and Worship. Developing a heart for those is a powerful tool against any kind of rejection.

, Rejoice in the LORD, ye righteous; and give thanks at the remembrance of His Holiness.]

Sound mind, from Christianity, can help prevent perennial unhappiness, addiction, bitterness, spite, hate, or rebellion.

But getting to that point is a consistent work following the LORD, and relentless prayer for the move of The Comforter.

There are devout Christians far happier and at peace than averagely possible around the world. There are devout Christians with blessed and lasting marriages. There are devout Christians who get the fullness of joy from the presence of GOD. There are devout Christians who have learned Faith, persistence, consistency and loyalty in their relationship with the LORD.

For some devout Christians, Hymns is their coping mechanism.

For example, [My faith looks up to Thee, Thou Lamb of Calvary, Savior divine! Now hear me while I pray; Take all my guilt away; Oh let me from this day, be wholly Thine] [May Thy rich grace impart; Strength to my fainting heart; My zeal inspire. As Thou hast died for me, Oh may my love to Thee; Pure, warm and changeless be, A living fire.] [While life’s dark maze I tread; And griefs around me spread; Be Thou my Guide; Bid darkness turn to day; Wipe sorrow’s tears away; Nor let me ever stray; From Thee aside!] [When ends life’s transient dream; When death’s cold sullen stream; Shall o’er me roll, Blest Savior, then in love, Fear and distrust remove. Oh bear me safe above, A ransomed soul.]

There is so much attack on Christianity from those who understand nothing about it. There are also some who were yet to get to depths that could have made them stand firm, but instead walked away.

There are always attacks on the Christian Faith on social media. But those criticizing it fail to see their own ignorance. They say all sorts about Christianity, and question stories in the Scriptures. But Christianity answers a different question and has a different purpose.

There are global commonalities needing answers. For example, rejection or disappointment, what are the certain ways to handle it, or cope, or overcome, without sinking into sadness or addiction, or hate, envy, or bitterness?

Also, when people aren’t in charge of their thoughts, happiness or mood, due to situations, what can be done? If this is chronic, is there any Source that discussed casting all cares or that all those weary and heavy laden should come unto a Savior?

If science is solving what science can solve, Christianity is answering what the Scriptures say about the Faith. GOD is a Spirit and His ways are different. GOD is Matchlessly Merciful.

Social media is not a coping mechanism for rejection and disappointment. Virtual or digital whatever can hardly sustain an empty soul. Yes, there are momentary spikes; also, vindictiveness to gloat about, but that emptiness is going nowhere, at least not from anything social media.

It is this addictive social media that may result in [all kinds of] damages and waste of resources that many use in criticizing the Scriptures – Matchlessly Superior to anything else.

Prayer is a coping mechanism for genuine Christians. The Apostles often prayed. Even Christ, in agony, prayed, sweating as in blood. Jesus often advised to pray. Since the sorrows of the world are much and can make anyone feel helpless no matter the intent or efforts.

GOD’s answer [arrival] to Christian prayers is best known to Him. But the effective, fervent prayer of the righteous – avails much.

Whom have I inand [there is] none upon earth [that]

Comments

comments