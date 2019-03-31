﻿Christianity, RCCG Malaysia, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze, Prayers And Regulation -By Nneka Okumazie

There are several countries around the world with policies on places of worship, which may depend on their kind of civilization and default religion – or irreligion.

There are common laws that any true Church of GOD must abide by, as well as Kingdom of GOD laws. It is expected of genuine Christians to be considerate of others – as much as possible.

But, sometimes, it is possible to do everything right – with GOD and the law, and still get caught up with hate, bitterness, or whatever else by those against the Church.

The true Church is not a problem to society. The true Church is so important for changes in mind, behavior and understanding.







The true Church is not a rebellious organization. Whenever it seems the true Church ran into problems with law enforcement, it is important to learn about the total situation, before passing judgment.

, Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.] [, I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, [even] where Satan’s seat [is]: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas [was] my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.]

Any wise government or community should encourage true Churches. There is always the Word of GOD on love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

Some people learn these in Church and practice. It benefits them, those around and the larger society. There is at least one less viciousness for every devout Christian.

, Woe unto him that giveth his neighbour drink, that puttest thy bottle to [him], and makest [him] drunken also, that thou mayest look on their nakedness!]

This is similar in general to pressure of the society, to be desperate, to have paranoia on issues of money, to make others fall into deceit and to laugh others to scorn.

But the Power of GOD is a healer from all kinds of sins: sexual immorality, moral impurity, promiscuity, idolatry, sorcery, hatreds, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambitions, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and anything similar.

The Church does not obstruct national development. The Church is like the social activity for some. Yes, it means more than that, especially because it is to fellowship with the LORD, but just like some people have wherever they go for fitness or happiness or fun, so is the Church the place of Faith, Hope and Worship to GOD – in Spirit and in Truth.

, For this shall every one that is godly pray unto Thee in a time when Thou mayest be found: surely in the floods of great waters they shall not come nigh unto him.]