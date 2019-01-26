﻿Get Involved -By Sesugh Akume

At the birth and infancy of ANRP, December 2016/January 2017 I had a series of exchanges with the Great Oracle, Abdul Mahmud on necessity or futility of birthing ANRP from scratch, going through the rigours of registration at INEC and so forth, as against joining an already existing political party en masse, taking over its structure, enshrining our own principles, and taking it further from there. My take then, as now was, such a hostile take over or hijacking is stealing, plain and simple. Second, those other parties if you dig further have more problems than the APCPDP we love to deride. Many of them are briefcase businesses with zero organisation, they exist only for the kill during the political season. Some of them have the founder himself as chairman, treasurer, and financial secretary, auditor or some other position in the national exco. These contraptions may also look benign on the outside, don’t even try it, the principalities behind them are anything but that.
I was of the opinion that it’s easier to dig new well than to shift
We haven’t broken our ranks and won’t, at least not within the lifetime of this present generation. In the past years we’ve tried to live what we believe in. I recall an instructive incident that day the coalition CUPP was inaugurated. All I could see ANRP people do was to make fun of the acronym and laugh and the entire arrangement. It touched me because, the partner members of the coalition hadn’t been named, but ANRP members already knew that there was no way we were part of that sham and were very sure about it. Why?
Beyond running for office, ANRP does things no party does: environmental cleaning, tree planting, free trainings in various skills acquisition, visits and support to IDPs, blood donations to victims of disasters, medical outreaches, and so on, as if we’re some NGO/CSO and not a political party. Members freely donate to causes, with accounts rendered to the last kobo.
Why am I going into all this? One of those scams emerged from the shadows into limelight overnight because Oby Ezekwesili signed on as a member and presidential candidate. Yesterday, she resigned her membership and set aside her presidential bid; the party itself withdrew its support for its (erstwhile) presidential candidate, and pitched its support for the disaster in APC the incumbent, which they had purported to want to replace. Well, it turns out the lady hit the airwaves with her resignation first, so their plan at demystifying and humiliating her failed on that score. They still went further to make accusations bordering on financial impropriety, and that she always knew she wouldn’t win but was angling to be a finance minister. Dirty, filthy people.
This lady resigned from being a minister in 2007 at age 44 where she went on to be the World Bank VP for Africa, and declined taking on a second term. Her last assignment prior to that was education minister which she did for 10 months only but the number and impact of her reforms make it seem like she was education minister for 10 years. It was for only 10 months! Previously she was minister of an otherwise obscure and low-level ministry of mines and solid minerals, which she reformed, rebranded and make into something no one had imagined. I won’t go into how and why she got to be called ‘Madam Due Process’ and the terrible fights she had to fight with virtually everyone and the billions of dollars her stewardship saved Nigeria before she was appointed minister. For dark minds, it’s always about money and raw power. It’s outside their comprehension that others really and truly care only about making our society work, no matter the amount of personal sacrifice it’d take. Shame on them on dark minds.
This thingamabob of a ‘political party’ has proven what we already knew. Some had said that which party doesn’t matter, it’s the players, you can find good people in all parties, whatever name they’re so called. Think again.
When Ezekwesili was in government, she never had anything doing with the PDP, not in her state Anambra, not in Abuja. She was a federal