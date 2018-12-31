﻿Ignoring Daddy Freeze – Asking the Almighty GOD for Mercy in 2019 -﻿By Nneka Okumazie

The most important prayer a genuine Christian could pray in 2019 is that Almighty GOD, please, Have Mercy on me. Or say, please Lord Show me Tender Mercies and Great Compassion.

This prayer possibly covers everything any genuine Christian may ever want, or need. Asking the Lord for His mercies also covers forgiveness as well.

Prayer for mercy is not an excuse to sin, but sometimes an admission of the failures of the flesh – while working to live in the Spirit.

There are numerous examples of mercy prayers in the Scriptures, and how it helped those who prayed with their objectives.

Praying for mercy can be an injection for last hope, in a tough situation. Praying for mercy can also be the simplest thing to remember to pray for, when in a tempest.







The Lord loves the prayer of mercy. Jesus healed the blind who cried for mercy. Christ Jesus also talked about justification for the Publican who said, “O GOD, be merciful unto me, for I am a sinner”.

Mercy can be the difference between life and death. GOD’s mercy can be the way of escape from a major mistake, or tragedy.

Mercy prayer is also a useful place to learn humility: which means asking for mercy from the Lord, understanding one’s failings and imperfections.

Prayer for mercy could also induce a mind buffer, to not get to the sunken place of the mind – where giving-up happens.

Mercy can also be helpful for discernment, to be cautious, just in time against certain conclusions from hell, disbursed against the Christian Faith.

If an individual has no destination in life, but only to go on social media to criticize Churches and Pastors, so he can have likes and get some glory; following that kind of individual could be a derailing effect if you have a courageous destination in life.

Someone stuck at a bus stop, no matter how dressed and relaxed, or comfortable, is not a model for anyone who has a place of great purpose to go.

This is the story of daddy freeze. Week-in, week-out, Pastor this, Church that, 2018 is over, nothing got better for Nigeria, or his supporters. Instead they got better at hate. They learned how to center everything on negativity and cynicism. They found a way to define a voluntary choice, available to them all along, as wisdom. They also found a way to always seek the downfall of others. They got brainwashed into thinking Churches are responsible for underdevelopment or poverty.

Income, purchasing power [of that income] and conditions of living are responsible for poverty in Nigeria, not Church or Pastor. Not even pension deductions, or taxes.

Daddy freeze has nothing to show. He screams on social media about Pastor. But in real life, some people truly go to Church, they get hope, they hear the Word of GOD, their character changes, their minds are renewed. They arise and shine.

Daddy freeze is a constant reminder for any genuine Christian to keep praying for mercy, against madness, against doing something that a person thinks is right but so wrong. It is also a reminder to keep praying against whatever pushes a person, and continues to push that person, towards destruction.

Mercy is the prayer for 2019. Maybe daddy freeze would continue the same thing he did the previous years, complaining from January to December, just to smirk, or to have some likes, clicks, comments and views. Maybe some of his supporters would realize that this is not how life works. As life is mysterious, only Jesus can save.

Daddy freeze is not building anything useful. He’s not developing anything valuable. He’s not a role model for anyone who has a legitimate destination. He’s not a creator of any blessed thing that would outlive him. He’s master of conspiracy theories, master of fabrications, lies, insults, bitterness, hate, envy, and wickedness. But he failed, he carries shame about, and all his knowledge had since been disgraced.

Four individuals once carried a paralyzed person through a housetop, into a place where Jesus was. They had a massive Faith, put in some work – and Christ healed the person. Those individuals are like Faith strengtheners. They are also people of mercy and compassion. They want it for a loved one, and want to be part of the story. They didn’t argue, or give up, or complain, or criticize previous testimonies, or doubt. They tried. This is a goal of the kind of folks an individual needs. Not those on the fringes.

[Luke 5:24-26] “But that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins” – He said to the man who was paralyzed, “I say to you, arise, take up your bed, and go to your house.”

Immediately he rose up before them, took up what he had been lying on, and departed to his own house, glorifying God.

And they were all amazed, and they glorified God and were filled with fear, saying, ‘We have seen strange things today!’

Comments

comments