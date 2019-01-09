﻿Irreligion Renaissance in Africa: Daddy Freeze and Christianity – from Europe -By Nneka Okumazie﻿

One of the cheap shots against Christianity in Africa – in recent times – is that it was created as a tool to keep Africans suppressed by colonialists.

The argument often isolates Christianity as a problem that inhibits development, or that it’s somehow binding on some, or all. NO.

Christianity is not the only thing that came from an external source that has popular appeal in Africa. Technology – recently – is far more pervasive across Africa than Christianity.

The loudspeaker of their grievances – social media, was designed and developed from elsewhere, yet no one talks about any conspiracy of it. But Christianity, the hate is palpable.

Christianity does not hinder anything good towards development – if the private and public sectors are truly serious. Christianity does not impoverish people. Poverty is caused by income, purchasing power [of that income] and conditions of living.

Christianity has its role for Faith, Hope, Righteousness, Sound mind, Worship – in Spirit and in Truth. The true Churches can be seen as Hope Centers or Hope Therapy Clinics, where the mind is renewed and stabilized against fears, worries and troubles.

Christianity is responsible for little to nothing in underdevelopment in Africa. Electricity cuts, hunger, poverty, unemployment, grim infrastructure, regressive healthcare, conflict, migration, etc. are in no way connected to the Church – instigating or solving.

So the exact need for the headache and criticisms against the Church is still unclear. Yes, it can be possible to feel uncomfortable with whatever a person considers an overreach of Church or Pastor – to members, but it is mostly their business, and any genuine Christian will pray for discernment to know what Spirit is behind an action.







There are so many personal choices individuals make in life that works for them, but can be strange to others. There are habits, addictions, etc. that can be seen as weird, but those involved know why, or know what.

Going to a true Church can be like a social activity, voluntary and with discretion. It is for a different purpose, but similar to a gym, or a driving school of life, or a Spiritually-minded library.

Whatever resources are expended for registration and whatever people do in those places are seen as cool, though Church is concerned with Faith and Worship, but it is almost similar to a social activity.

Some people who are depressed, lonely and have serious emptiness problem are the first who would say Pastors are hope peddlers, or that a tweeted prayer by a Pastor is sad.

They are often also the first to be negative towards others and to tell them their hopes, or aspirations, or their dreams cannot work.

These toxic people, often attacking Christianity, forget that people have the right to choose. Toxic people who have several things they depend on, or are addicted to, for their own psyche stability.

Complain about Church ten, five, two years ago, last year, and this year – already – is totally worthless to national development or character development.

As a fact, those great at complaining are often empty vessels who can never suggest any valuable or workable solution for any problem in Africa.

Africa is fertile for great ideas and solutions in different sectors. Yes, there are humongous problems, but it is possible to have gigantic ideas and projects from every angle coming at those problems.

That is how Africa can move forward. Yes, anyone can complain about whatever they like, and say whatever, but all those complaining about Church this, Pastor that, are engaged in worthless debates.

Some of them are supposed to seek therapy for social media addiction, where most times, it is contents to fill emptiness, stupid topics, but time passes away and no real skill, or talent, or growth for many.

If Church is where genuine Christians get hope and joy from, let them, they are not scammed, and it isn’t a hindrance to anything good for the public.

There are roles different professionals have, there are accountants, professors, engineers, medics, economists, psychologists, project managers, etc. who can use their skills and talents to solve the problem of society. It is not Pastor’s responsibility for power outages, or Church’s responsibility for migration.

Africa should be a place where there is a massive energy to solve its major problems, not a society of complain of something unrelated, or a place to showoff exposure, or intimidate others, or a place for jokes, or vulgar entertainment, etc.

Africa is underdeveloped, there are existing problems. There are also contemporaneous global economic problems, rather than work twice harder with failure-defying ideas. It is to complain about the hope of others, while looking to copy more from elsewhere but saying Christianity is adopted.

[Matthew 25:6-10, And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.

Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps. And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.

But the wise answered, saying, [Not so]; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves. And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.]

