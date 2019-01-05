﻿Marriage, Daddy Freeze, Divorce, Depression, Bewitchment and Pettiness -By Nneka Okumazie

It is possible to have several explanations to one thing and to have one explanation to several things. There are events and situations of the world that have Scriptural and scientific explanations. There are also several things that seem to have no general – acceptable explanation.

The world is often racing towards answers in diverse areas, so there’re always studies, experiences, knowledge, hypothesis, etc. There are tough situations that people desperately want solutions, regardless of what or where.

There are sometimes accompanying factors to solutions, it may be called optimism in science, or Faith in the Scriptures. Solutions can be instantaneous or incremental. Solutions can also be known as treatment or therapy in science, and as healing or deliverance in Christianity.

There are several disorders that science [via psychology] has tried to explain. There are tons of names given to them, but there’s a phenomenon in Christianity called bewitchment.

Bewitchment can be something happening to a person that the person may not understand. For example, there are some catastrophic stupidity that you just almost have to say is bewitchment.

Also, womanizing is bewitchment. If any man would use resources to chase multiple women, that man is bewitched. It is also applicable to women. Lust can be a form of bewitchment.

If a woman is always hungry, or begging, or needing things that she has to be with multiple men to get, that woman is bewitched. It also applies to men, and all kinds of shortcuts to means. Pride of life can also be a form of bewitchment.

There is a way a person can be joking always, laughing always, taking things that are supposed to be serious, like a joke, it is possible that person is bewitched.

If a person is petty, always flushed with frivolities, stupid stories, nonsense objectives, temporal happiness, stupid arguments, showoffs, etc.; it is possible that person has mild to acute bewitchment.

A way to explain mood – spiritually – is like there is some effect that moves a person, determining when to be happy, sad, what to see and react, or ignore, what is striking, heartbreaking, what to overthink, etc.

Yes, there are physical situations that can influence mood, but most times, psychological state, can determine how a situation is maximized or minimized.

Some conditions are not that bad, but hurtful because of previous status. [Like, was better than this]. There are also some things that are not expected to be taken too far or weren’t supposed to mean much but, they do, and cause unexpected reactions. [Anger, etc.]

So sometimes, looking spiritually, what science looks at psychologically, can mean that there is something else that maybe controlling a person, or can be responsible for actions, and makes a person helpless at it.

So the thing swings a person to anything, any addiction, or habit, or hobby, or happiness, or sadness. This thing, in psychology is sometimes explained with depression.

Constant fear can also be a disorder, in psychology, but in the Scriptures, can be the lack of a sound mind.

Sound mind is one of the major benefits of being a Christian – sound mind that is a mountain against sadness, moodiness, depression, addictions, anger, insecurity, hate, fear, etc.

Yes, it is possible for non-Christians to keep asking and looking for benefits of Christianity, because they only regard the physical.

However, there are so many things prevailed against, that cannot be seen or explained. Having the Holy Spirit can be a major therapy against troubles of this world. In a major storm of life, just – it will be OK, or I am with you, by the Holy Spirit, can be soothing enough to not panic much, or devastated.

The Scriptures said, and GOD was with Joseph – through his rough times. Maybe the same was communicated to him, and maybe it was one of the reasons he could endure his treacherous journey.

This means that though the physical may show something different, the Spirit maybe at its best.

One important Scripture is that GOD is a Spirit. GOD is everywhere, but GOD is not physically seen. GOD can live in hearts. Christ can be in the midst of those gathered in His Name. The Holy Spirit can also go with a person everywhere.

The reward of the Lord is not measured by science, or the physical world. There are rules to be adhered to as a Christian, so as to live in the Spirit, of GOD – or abiding with Christ.

Everyone can use the Scriptures to defend their evil or discourage others, but the requirements of following GOD are clear.

[Mark 12:30, And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this [is] the first commandment.

And the second [is] like, [namely] this, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.]

Looking at a more regimented area, marriage, the success of a Christian marriage is rooted in both laws. Love GOD – love Spouse. Yes, there can be challenges, but it is always important to always pray, that Lord, please have mercy on my marriage. Just like praying that Lord, please have mercy on my career – let it not fall apart, or have mercy on my health – let it not fail. Same for finances prayer, that Lord please have mercy.

There was a cry for help, [Mark 9:22, And ofttimes it hath cast him into the fire, and into the waters, to destroy him: but if thou canst do anything, have compassion on us, and help us.]

There are some Christians who are often worried and asking whenever there is a challenge that where is this from, why did this happen, what is this, etc. Yes, it is natural to question things when broken, but often times, Christianity is not scientific study, instead of looking always for reason; it is great to watch and pray.

There are some people whose goal is negativity and their sustainable energy is pettiness. Because their marriage failed, their own work is to find a way to make other marriages fail. They use negativity against others for fun, and to fill their own emptiness and depression every day.

It is better to run towards hope, towards faith, towards truth, and towards becoming better. Except life is a joke, or time is a waste, that is when it is OK to keep criticizing all year long with fabrications, complaining and conspiracies.

Christianity teaches gratitude – not complaining. There are things that GOD does for His people that a genuine Christian can see, know and experience, but may not be the material or physical thing, even though those are cool too.

Gratitude may be a thing that saves a marriage. Appreciation can be the key difference in recognition of uniqueness. Thanksgiving can be a good attitude that can go from the smallest things to the biggest.

[Luke 17:15-19, And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified GOD.

And fell down on [his] face at His feet, giving Him thanks: and he was a Samaritan.

And Jesus answering said, Were there not ten cleansed? but where [are] the nine?

There are not found that returned to give glory to God, save this stranger. And He said unto him, Arise, go thy way: thy faith hath made thee whole.]

Comments

comments