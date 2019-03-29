﻿Political Desperados And Democratic Process In Nigeria: A Tale of Elites’ Hypocrisy -By Daniel Uchechukwu Lawrence

‘The people have spoken’, ‘Our democracy is in serious danger’, these and many more are the usual words of Nigeria’s political class full of unimaginable hypocrisy and their ideologically wretched political parties which only serve as a platform for their unending quest for power. For this reason, our democratic process and social development as a nation have not only remained stagnant but retrogressive in nature. Interestingly, when the outcome of an election favours any camp of the greedy and desperate political class, the people have indeed spoken but when the reverse is the case, our democracy which has long been destroyed and murdered by them suddenly falls into an unannounced danger. However, regardless of whatever these political class with a history of questionable character perceived our democracy to be, the fundamental question to ask is, do they have the moral grounds to tell us what our political realities are?

Recently, we all witnessed the desperation of our political desperados who have succeeded in designing a language mantra of ‘the end justifies the means’ in the just concluded 2019 general elections. Little wonder that the entire electoral process was characterized by a high level of man-made ‘Inconclusiveness’. From the federal down to the state governments, between the incumbents and the oppositions, the country’s electoral process was heavily militarized by the dominant political parties and their desperate actors. Each of the political camps deployed the lethal force at its disposal to the field either by using state armed forces or blood thirsty armed thugs or even both. Unfortunately, the rancour between the desperate political class brought about an unfortunate disaster on innocent citizens and institutions of the state whom the process under normal circumstance should have guaranteed their positive development and advancement.

The practical manifestation of the Hobbesian state of nature of our desperate political class in the 2019 general elections was seen in the cases of political assassinations, attacks on the electoral umpire (INEC) offices, materials and personnel, armed attacks on innocent citizens who came out to vote and which led to the death of many, vote buying etc., which were officially reported by various media organizations all over the country before, during and after the elections and not including many other similar incidents that went unreported. Little wonder, that the anticipation of violence by the members of the public in the build-up to the elections and its eventual materialization resulted to the high level of voters’ apathy recorded in the election – as citizens seek for the safety of their lives first.

No doubt, it is now an acceptable culture that the battle for power must be extended from the streets of politics to the court rooms in the name of reclaiming the so-called ‘stolen mandate’. This is a phase in the post-election season, where all aggrieved appear before the blind-folded woman, who has a scale in her left hand and in her right hand with a sword seeking for justice based on perceived injustice. It is also a season that presents itself as a gold mining opportunity for the practitioners of the legal profession, as the desperate political class graduate from buying of votes to the buying of justice from judicial officers who are willing to sell. Regrettably, public resources which ought to have been used to foster public good are used in facilitating the personal interest of the desperate and greedy men who have done nothing over the years but to impoverish the lives of millions of Nigerians. Funny enough, the so-called aggrieved political class in all honesty, are equally guilty of the same crime they are pressing charges for. The dominant political parties in Nigeria over the years have maintained their lead as major shareholders in all forms of electoral malpractice at all levels of political contest ranging from the new tactics of vote buying, election rigging, forceful intimidation of a perceived opposition and other forms of electoral crimes in their different political strongholds(states). Truth is that, with their ‘do or die’ mentality about politics, they find it hard to endure their political rivals outsmarting them in the same illegal venture they embarked on. To this end, they came to sick equity but failed to come with clean hands.

Furthermore, the issue of electoral litigations is not only peculiar to the post-election season but also familiar with the pre-election season. It is quite disheartening that the desperate political class and their different camps have succeeded in transferring the legitimate right of the citizens in having the final say on those that should pilot the affairs of the nation through the ballot to the judiciary. Before the elections, most of the political wars were fought within the parties as party members struggle and disagree over who takes available political positions while after the elections, the battle was mainly between the different political camps on who actually won the election. From pre-election cases on lack of party internal democracy, marginalization of a group of people within a political party, imposition of candidates on party members for elective positions, parallel party congresses and primaries etc., to post election cases on vote rigging, political intimidation and violence and so on, all points to the fact that the judiciary rather than the people have maintained an upper hand in determining the political fate of the nation. In view of this, if the desperate political class can hardly trust themselves as members of the same political camp, then it will be a total disaster if we as a people should continue to grant them the privilege of piloting our national life.

Frustrated by the political incompetence of the dominant parties over the years, the Nigerian people in the build-up to the 2019 general election, anticipated a vibrant “Third Force” capable of dislodging the old political order for the emergence of a new political era. With the inflow of many mushroom parties into the political space, the hope of salvaging our political dilemma started becoming gloomy. It became gloomier when majority of them started manifesting similar attributes of the dominant political parties. Finally, at the peak of the whole contest, the reality dawned on us, as most of the new political parties that entered into the political race were just there to transact some political business with the dominant parties and take their part of the national cake. Weeks and days to the elections, there were sudden endorsements of the candidates of the dominant parties by most of the new parties based on who made them the best and irresistible offer under the guise of sharing the same ideology and pooling forces together to move the country forward. On the part of the young chaps that made their first entry into the political space, signifying the desire of the young generation to politically retire the old men and take charge of the nation’s affairs, their inability to form a common front and make proper grassroot mobilization ruined their chances of making any meaningful impact on the entire process.

In conclusion, having identified and analyzed the unholy tricks which our political desperados have been leveraging on to play on the intelligence of many Nigerians, the right question to ask is, what is the way forward? The old politicians have failed us as a nation, therefore there is a need to retire them peacefully. They have long sat on our development and it’s high time we show them the way out. And talking about the way forward, the youths are at the center of it. The youths need to rise and engineer a social and political revolution that does not require the shed of any human blood but that is intellectually driven. It calls for all youths especially those with natural leadership abilities and skills, desirous of positive change in our nation to form one united and formidable political front to march and successfully overthrow the existing power. A revolution capable of going down to the grassroots and dismantling the structures of the old political class and replacing it with responsive and responsible ones. A revolution that is ideologically driven, whose wave must be physically felt on the streets of our country by every living being not only on social media, able to transform the lives of every Nigerian both old and young in the 21st century and secures a prosperous future for all. In carrying out this revolution, the youths must remember to synergize with patriotic elder statesmen who have truly been at the forefront for the struggle for a better Nigeria, for necessary guide based on their wealth of experience. The journey towards 2023 must start now with this revolution. Only in this way, can we truly determine if our people had actually spoken and our democracy rescued from an impeding danger.