﻿RCCG, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze, 2019 & the Potency of Yearly Prophecies -By Nneka Okumazie

Guidance is a major benefit of being a follower of the Almighty GOD. It applies through the Old and New Testaments and continues till present.

Being able to ask the Lord for direction, or leads, and His answer, is one important angle of prayer.

The Lord can also warn in a dream, or speak in a dream or vision. He can speak with signs. He can speak into the spirit of a person, or can also speak directly to the heart.

An individual asked the Lord, in the Scriptures, if he can pursue and overtake the enemy. Another individual had three kings at war with him, then he proceeded to fast and the Lord gave direction on how to win – with praise.







There was a battle in recorded in the Scriptures that as the hands of the Prophet were lifted up, the warriors prevailed against their enemies, but if the hand came down, the enemies prevailed. So the Prophet had to be supported by others, keeping the hand up and the win.

The Lord can say in advance, on what to do or not do. Even Christ often left some crowd – going through the midst of them, and so passed by.

As GOD is a Spirit, there are things known in advance in the Spirit realm, that aren’t yet physical. So that information communication happens many times from GOD.

There are things the Lord can tell a genuine Christian, relevant to personal life, business, family, community, group, etc. There are things the Lord can also tell genuine leaders of Christians, to do or not do. There are a few examples in the Epistles.

[Acts 16:6-7], Now when they had gone through Phrygia and the region of Galatia, they were forbidden by the Holy Spirit to preach the word in Asia. After they had come to Mysia, they tried to go into Bithynia, but the Spirit did not permit them.

So GOD could help to know when, or what, or how, or where, or who, or which. Every year, the lead Pastor of RCCG, Adeboye, often gives prophecies of what he says the Lord told him for the New Year.

There have been several corroborations of many of those prophecies in the past, while there are some that seem inconspicuous. But, most times, the actualization or not, of the prophecy to agreement of all, does not invalidate the truth of it at the time it was said.

There are some prophecies that can be missed, or worse, or less, or barely happened because of factors, but the prophecies are often a broad architectures of what the year would look like.

The positive ones are prayer points for members of the Church and genuine Christians to keep asking the Lord to answer, while the negative ones are meant to be prayed against.

Some prophecies can be intentions – that needs spiritual action and physical work. There are several prophecies in the Old Testament there were cancelled or reversed. There were also some steps of Faith in the New Testament that seemed like a prophecy, followed by action.

[Matthew 9:21], “For she said to herself, “If only I may touch His garment, I shall be made well.”

How did she know that it would work, if not as a kind of prophecy? She knew and was convinced, she moved through the crowd and – in faith – tried. She was made whole.

[Matthew 9:22], “But Jesus turned Him about, and when He saw her, He said, Daughter, be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour.”

Daddy freeze, a hater of Christianity, would discredit anything about Christianity.

He would rush quickly to find something ‘new’ to say to his supporters, so they can hail him as knowledgeable. But no genuine Pastor has any business with an individual whose destination is social media likes and comments – brought on attacking Churches.

Yes, prophecies are part of Christianity just like testimonies. Daddy freeze is seeking to demolish everything that makes Christianity – including Faith, testimony, prayers, giving, fruit of the Spirit, righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost.

He would never say anything positive or anything on hope, or Faith – except to disparage it. He’s no bible scholar but a fake theologian, fake economist, conspiratorial nutcase, and a noisemaker.

Everything he said and criticized about in 2018 were a waste, for distraction and confusion and it went nowhere. Same thing would repeat in 2019 if he continues.

The Church is stronger than their enemies put together. Remembering the healing of favor, by Christ, at the pool of Bethesda:

[John 5:6-8] When Jesus saw him lie, and knew that he had been now a long time [in that case], he saith unto him, Wilt thou be made whole? The impotent man answered him, Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled, to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me. Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk.

