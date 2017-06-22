2.9M Bus Scandal: Students Fault Union Leaders On Contradicting Statement -By Bamidele Williams

Various reactions continues to trail the red-Toyota-bus recently acquired by the Union leaders of Obafemi Awolowo University as students fault the contradiction in the amount the two signatories, the President of the Union, Oyekan Ibukun Edward (Dr. IBK) and the Financial Secretary of the Union, Omisakin Kehinde claimed the bus was gotten.

The Financial Secretary of the Union in an earlier discussion with a top media house in the university, PigeonPost News Agency asserts that the bus was gotten at the rate of 2.9 million naira; a statement that contradicts the subsequent independent release from the President who claims the bus was acquired at the rate of 2.5million naira.

A partly statement of the Union Financial Secretary reads; ” Immediately we came on board, we wrote to the university management to release the backlogs of the previous session to us to procure the bus. We calculated 14.7 million, but the university bursar said we only have 7.4 million as backlogs with them. The university said the money will be released in batches. First, 3 million and after they see what we do with the 3 million then the remaining 4.4 million will be released.”

He continues; “we actually got the bus at the rate of 2.9 million and we inscribed the Union name on the bus out of the remaining #100,000. So we still have some leftover.”

Reacting in a release, the President in what seems as a contradiction to the early statement of the Financial Secretary emphasised that the bus was acquired at the rate of 2.5M.

“After making all our findings, we went ahead with the dealer that said 2.5Million and we got the bus which is a Tokunbo Bus and Grade 1 (Not Nigerian used) as been reffered to by dealers.”

However, students of the university who took to their various social media accounts, fault the authenticity of the report from the duo with the contradiction.

The students further qualifies the amount used in purchasing the bus as highly incoherent with the standard of what is on ground and a view that the bus may not stand the test of time and its purported functionary purpose.

Bamidele Williams is the Editor-In-Chief of PigeonPost News Agency in the university.

Related

Comments

comments