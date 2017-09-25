2017 Anambra Guber Election And Matters Arising -By Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu

As November 18, a date marked by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of 2017 Anambra State Governorship Election approaches, many events are already trending on the state political scene. Some of the trending issues include the outcome of the recently concluded Primary elections conducted by two top political parties in the state namely the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While all participants in the APC primary except Senator Andy Uba accepted the result that produced Dr. Tony Nwoye as the winner in good fate, all the contestants of that of PDP except the man announced as the winner Oseloka Obaze rejected the result announced. These contestants alleged that the Primary was doctored to favor Mr. Oseloka Obaze. They also alleged that delegates that voted in the PDP Primary were not the authentic delegates of the party. Some of the PDP contestants even withdrew from the race before the conduct of the exercise citing irregularities, fraud, and greed exhibited by for governor Peter Obi through the imposition of his choice Oseloka Obaze on other contestants.

Well, it is not new that the PDP always engage in deceitful activities especially in the conduct of its Primaries but it is unfortunate that the party failed to understand that its image is currently in a very bad shape. It was expected that the party would use Anambra Guber contest to redeem its image but the current accusations and counter-accusations characterizing the party affairs speak ill of the seriousness of the Party to redeem its image. This ugly development forced one of the contestants in the Party’s primary Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah to go on air on African Independent Television (AIT) and vent his anger on the process that brought Oseloka Obaze as the flag bearer of the party. That action may have forced the party to suspend Ifeanyi Ubah. However, even though it is the right of the Party to suspend any contestant it believes that engages in anti-party activities, such disciplinary action should always be enforced legally and with caution.

Another trending topic in Anambra Political Scene is the visit of the Director-General of Governor Willie Obiano’s Campaign group Chief Victor Umeh to Ifeanyi Ubah at his residence in Nnewi on Friday. Many see the visit by the long red cap politician as an indication that Ifeanyi Ubah has planned to move over to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and may consequently support the incumbent. Why many applauded the visit, some especially those who believed they are his close supporters condemned it as unnecessary. Well, I believe these few guys are angry that their ‘boss’ has concluded to support a man whom they heavily criticized with the funny hashtag #Correction2017.

I also believe they think that their ‘boss’ slapped them on the face with such move. While I still believe that the government of Willie Obiano has not done much, we should all understand that taking criticisms personal is a political suicide mission. Every Political critic should always do so with caution bearing in mind that the person you criticise today can be your friend or partner tomorrow. We shouldn’t bring enmity upon ourselves in name of criticism. Also, if you think you have a “political boss”, always bear in mind that your “boss” has his or her right of opinion or choice and can take a decision at any time. Always know that your “boss” cannot put your own political interest above his. He will always go by his own personal conscience and not yours. Always try to read his mind accurately before embarking on any unnecessary movement in the name of supporting him.

As for some PDP hypocrites who are crying more than the bereaved over the visit of Willie Obiano’s campaign team to Ifeanyi Ubah, note that Ubah has every reason to support another candidate. It is unfortunate that in 2015, Ubah sponsored the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN), a group that campaigned for the failed former President Goodluck Jonathan whose administration was characterized by massive corruption. I believe his sponsorship of TAN was unfortunate because it was very clear that Jonathan won’t be reelected. It was also very clear that the political influence of Jonathan was speedily winding down then. It was also very clear then that Jonathan has lost international trust and support. Therefore, the TAN move was a very wrong political calculation. Therefore, I am not surprised that the TAN project didn’t make any benefit politically for Ubah. The PDP E-Rats should know that they don’t have any business on who visits Ifeanyi Ubah. They should focus on their self-anointed “General Baze” instead of embarking on a wild goose chase.

Moreover, it is my view that Patrick Ifeanyi Uba’s economic status has since risen above Partisan Politics and it is his right to give good support to any candidate that he thinks will mean well to Ndị Anambra among other contestants. Therefore, if Ifeanyi Ubah believes that Willie Obiano is the best candidate, he should support him for the betterment of the state and his choice should be respected.

Related

Comments

comments