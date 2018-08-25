2018 Elections: I Weep for NBA -By J.S. Okutepa

I think the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has lost the right to its motto: Promoting the Rule of Law. The facts emerging from the just “concluded” elections of NBA, particularly with regards to the office of the president of this once noble association, showed how we have deteriorated in integrity and nobility. The Bar cannot for now speak on public issues such as bribery, corruption, electoral malfeasance and violation of the rule of law and due process. While in any electoral process there must be a winner and losers, it becomes very painful and unacceptable when the processes leading to these elections left many questions unanswered.

Voting in any election should not and must not be a punishment. From day one, the processes for NBA elections 2018, apart from being founded on illegality and in breach of the NBA constitution, lacked transparency and accountability. How Chams was selected and chosen as the operator of the platform for electronic voting was kept in secret and in the hearts of those we trust ed to lead us honestly. Only the outgoing president of the NBA can explain this to us. Then came allegations of the likelihood of bias for certain candidates, which were well founded. To give the semblance of credibility, they got Crenet to do verification but still handed over the voting portal to Chams, the already compromised IT company, whose chairperson sits on the same board of Access Bank Plc with the person they declared to lead the Bar.

Apart from this, it was easier for a camel to go through the eyes of a needle than getting verification done through the company’s platform. Lawyers were denied the opportunity to vote. Those who decided to vote kept vigil for days. After the close of voting on August 20, 2018, at 6 a.m., was when thousands of lawyers were able to get their passwords to vote. This election cannot be described as credible and transparent. The NBA as a professional association of lawyers, like Caesar’ wife, must be above board. It is sad to see that the attributes of being above board were absent in the processes leading to this outcome. It is sad. There are instances of the compromises being spoken of here. Those who wanted to vote were denied the right to do so by processes that were designed to produce a predetermined outcome. Those who wrote about this were ignored. Particulars of emails were in some cases changed, alongside phone numbers. Passwords generated through these dubious interference were used to the prejudice of credibility. Take for instance the below mail done by the NBA chairman of Ahoada branch, Rivers State. It speaks for itself.

“This is part of the legitimate complains!!!

“On Sun, Aug 19, 2018 at 4:24 PM, Isaac Ogbobula wrote:

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sequel to the directive of the ECNBA, please find below details of some members whose information were hacked into as follows:

Correct details:

(1). Name: OGBOBULA Isaac Abbot

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 54 Batch B

Verified Reference No. CIbuzpE

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08033095251

Fake details: [email protected] 08033092 131

Correct details:

(2). Name: NWOKAEZE Lauretta U.

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 47 Batch B

Verified Reference No. jmgzNaQ

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08030502450

Fake details: [email protected]

08030503826

Correct details:

(3). Name: OKPARA Uchevenotu Ezor

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 55 Batch B

Verified Reference No.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 07030899144

Fake details: [email protected]

07038095632

Correct details:

(4). Name: AGIBIA Emmanuel U.F.

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 43 Batch B

Verified Reference No. NBA-EV04573

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08063574455

Fake details [email protected]

08063794 732

Correct details:

(5). JEROME Chimenim Wisdom

Branch; Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 46 Batch B

Verified Reference No.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08035410526

Fake details: [email protected]

0835415236

Correct details:

(6). EYIBA Odum Chukwumunwor

Branch; Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 45 Batch B

Verified Reference No. c82077

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08130320582

Fake details:

08130324 198

[email protected]

Correct details:

(7). ALU Omodolapo Oyeyimika

Branch; Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 52 Batch B

Verified Reference No. 4B1t98G

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08026570487

Fake details:

09054343340

Correct details:

(8) Emmanuel-Apia Sarah Chimekenim

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 56 Batch B

Verified Reference Ho. UKKb8e0

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 07062899108

Fake details:

08 097578 096

Correct details:

(9). NAME: AMACHREE Chiemele Winston

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List: 6 Batch A

Verified Reference No. YUzFJc2

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 07064529863

Fake details:

09072387 828

Correct details:

(10). NAME: OJENAMAH Asobiyata

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List:50 Batch B

Verified Reference No. fa4882

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 07037609275

Fake details:

08 03748 517

Correct details:

(11). NAME: OJENAMAH Esokwani

Branch: Ahoada

No. on the Branch List:44 Batch B

Verified Reference No. 80873e

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08056937056

Fake details:

07058445687

Thanks.

Isaac Ogbobula

(Ahoada Branch Chairman)”

I honestly believe that the processes that throw up those who are to lead the Bar in the most populous black nation should be the concern of both the winners and losers of the elections. When you read the Rules of Professional Conduct in the legal profession you will appreciate that as lawyers we are supposed to be the light of the society. Light and dark tolerate not one another. They cannot cohabit. I was deeply involved in these elections to know that the outcomes were programmed to be what they are now, in a most embarrassing and non-transparent manner.

The Bar which is supposed to be the light and the salt of the society ought to produce its leaders in the most peaceful and transparent manner. I am just not bothered about who was imposed, but I am bothered about the processes that led to the product called president of NBA. That we have chosen to look at the processes leading to the outcome of this election from purely partisan, primordial and parochial interests, without appreciating the ripple effects on the larger society worries me as a member of the legal profession. I weep for NBA. I weep for the legal profession. I weep for Nigeria. I weep for both young and old lawyers. I weep for those of us who saw this and stoodby. I weep for those who allowed themselves to be used to produce the outcome we see now. I weep for those who preached transparency but engaged in a conduct that was less than honest. I weep for young lawyers who are copying bad examples from the senior ones. I weep for those of us seniors who are not leading by example. I weep for us who preferred to stomach perversion of the due process on the ground that we must not scatter the NBA. I weep for for finding myself in the midst of this mess. I weep for the legal profession where light has been overrataken by darkness.

I weep for those who sowed the seeds of this darkness that has completely shattered the hope of light. Nigeria lawyers deserve to think deeply and bring themselves out of the valley of darkness we are going through. This profession must not be brought to its knees completely. While those who have been declared “elected” have every cause to celebrate and thank God, I wish they too can weep for the processes that threw them up. What we have is certainly far from transparent. Those who participated in the processes have excruciating stories to tell. There is everything wrong with these elections. This is the time for us as lawyers to come together to show examples of light. Can we even say that this election was universal? Over 3,000 lawyers who were duly verified could not vote for no faults of theirs. Why do we spend humongous amounts of money to conduct flawed elections? Why can’t lawyers who have paid their branch dues and Bar Practising Fees line up in their branches and vote using the membership registers of their branches? There is no doubt that the e-voting system has provided us more opportunities to do what we ran away from. I really don’t think we have shown good examples to be on moral ground to speak about the ills going on in Nigeria. This is my observations on the 2018 NBA elections.

J.S. Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wrote from Abuja.

