2019: But, Why Jubilate over APC-to-PDP Mass Defection? -By Festus Ogun

It should no longer be a news to anyone that mass defection is currently rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC). Many key members of this ruling party are aggrieved and are left with no option than defecting to other political parties. It appears that the drama of defection that was witnessed during the 2015 election is staged again on our national scene as the 2019 elections draw nearer.

Ordinarily, as a conscious citizen fed up of the failure of President Mohammadu Buhari led administration, it behoves on one to jubilate — at least, that some members of the ruling class are rejecting his autocratic leadership. I have also received many calls and messages from people indirectly demanding that I join them in rejoicing APC’s supposed fall which can be likened to the Biblical wall of Jericho.

As humans, when our collective ‘enemies’ experience downfall, our joy will recognise no bound. We are tempted to be happy and laugh terribly at their shortcomings.

Well, the APC is neither my enemy nor that of my friends but the administration it brought to power is neither working in support of the people’s cause nor making any regard for the primary purpose of government which is the people’s security and welfare. This must be made known with all manner of sincerity. However, should we then join the bandwagon to mock the supposed downfall of the APC?

It is dangerous to jubilate at this point. It is not yet Uhuru.

Many of the aggrieved members of our political ruling class defecting from APC are moving to the PDP. In fact, the set of defectors of today are former members of the PDP, who left the party before 2015 polls. Like Dino said weeks ago, many of them are only returning home from their political sojourn.

Although, history is not our friend in Nigeria, let me quickly remind us that many of those defectors claiming to do better than the APC/Buhari are the set of people that milked up our collective

resources during the 16 year (mis)rule of PDP.

What has changed about them? They were even at the APC and collectively contributed to our retrogression. So, what we have at best is a situation where we have the same political gladiators coming in different form. We are only roaming about in the same circle of people with little or no goodwill for our dear country. Such a

dangerous tragedy!

We should not jubilate yet because the defection is not in the interest of the people. They are not defecting to PDP for the common interest of all of us.

PDP failed Nigerians. The members of PDP defected to APC. APC is not doing well in government. Some members of APC are now defecting to PDP to reclaim “the mandate”. Crappy!

Nigeria is only cursed with a political class that cannot stick to principles but will do anything to protect their interests. And a country without principled leaders may find it so hard to witness progress.

In a nutshell, the defection is not about the masses and the people of Nigeria but for the protection of their selfish political interest. Even if we are looking for alternatives to President Buhari and the APC, we should be able to discern right alternatives wrong ones. We want a better alternative, please.

•Festus Ogun is a good governance advocate and human rights activist. Contact him via [email protected] 09066324982

