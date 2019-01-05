2019 Elections: Behold The Prophecies And The Predictions -By Abolaji Adeniran

With great joy and excitement, I welcome us all into the much talked about year 2019, It is my prayer that the year brings smiles to the faces of Nigerians, and all the Goliath we saw in 2018 shall be seen no more.

It is very important to pray for one’s fatherland even as the Holy Book admonishes to pray for the good of Jerusalem and since Nigeria is our own Jerusalem, we must not seize to speak positivity into this problematic entity. 2019 represent a significant year in our national life; as the constitution dictate, it is another time for us as a country to elect new set of leaders that will pilot the affairs of this country for another four years and expectedly, the atmosphere is charged with politicians moving about with their campaigns cum avenue for vitriolization, while the workers of iniquities in the land continue to capitalize on the ineptitude of the present administration to rain terror in the name of scoring cheap political gains.

The resurgent of Boko Haram fighters, the armed bandits in Zamfara State and other forms of insecurity in the country are all well-orchestrated plan of the fifth columnist to heighten tension as the elections approach.

It has become a norm in Nigeria for prophecies to be given by spiritual leaders at the start of the year. These prophecies supposedly are given by God to the people or the society at large for guidance on how events will pan out in the New Year, even though, questions are often asked as to the efficacy of these prophecies. For instance, in 2018, a Prophet was reported to have foreseen that the popular Nollywood actress; Funke Akindele will be barren. However, in what perhaps could be termed a twist of fate, the actress gave birth to a set of twins in December 2018. Some have even argued that some of these prophecies are mere predictions which are visible to the blind and audible to the deaf. However, despite repeated failures of the past prophecies, these spiritual leaders have seized to stop from their invidious act. It should be noted that the unnecessary attention given to these prophecies are borne out of the fact that Nigerians are extremely religious and believes that their success in the new year depends on such prophecies, thus, these spiritual leaders often bounce on this opportunity to carve a niche for themselves.



Leading the line in this year prophecy is Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ejigbo Lagos, who proclaimed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would find it outright difficult to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election. Primate Ayodele, who is known for unveiling prophecies at the turn of the year, told newsmen at the church premises that the PDP refused to do the right things from the beginning of their pursuit. In his words, “I said it the other time and still maintain it, if PDP had given the ticket to Bukola Saraki, they will win because it’s only Saraki that can unseat Buhari.” In his own view, the General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Ori Oke Irapada in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Prophet Christopher Owolabi predicts that the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari will extend beyond 2019. Joining in this bandwagon also is Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries who released 50 prophecies which he claimed God showed him. Interestingly, God told him that the PDP’s candidate Atiku Abubakar should focus more on North during his campaign while also noting that “2019 Nigeria election will be 100% rigged.”



A critical look at these prophecies shows some contradictions. For instance, Prophet Christopher Owolabi’s prophecy reveals that Buhari’s presidency is an act of God which will bring prosperity to the nation. In his word, “no matter any act of political commission or omission, God is the one presently in control and directing the affairs of the country. The present leadership in piloting the affairs of this great nation as was revealed to me will extend beyond 2019 and there is going to be a brighter light at the end of the tunnel, socially and economically.” However, Apostle Suleiman asked Nigerians to pray so that President Buhari will not emerge victorious in 2019 election. He said, “Muhammadu Buhari needs prayer, please sir, go and rest.” He then went further to highlight disasters that will characterize Buhari‘s presidency if voted in for second term. In the same vein, the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church for All Nation, Pastor T.B. Joshua noted that Atiku Abubakar will emerge as the winner of 2019 presidential election. Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Parish in Enugu State, however, agreed with Prophet Owolabi noting that President Buhari would have died if God doesn’t want him to win the second term poll.

However, the question that readily comes to mind is can God revealed different contradictory message to an individual? Didn’t the Holy Book note that God is not an author of confusion? Are there any biblical precedents to corroborate this metaphor?



Anyways, permit me also to enter the honorific room of prophet by predicting that President Muhammadu Buhari will have a landslide victory in 2019 election, APC will also maintain its dominance after the elections while Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara will not return as the senate president and speaker respectively in the 9th National Assembly. Nigeria Labour Congress will embark on nationwide strike to press home their demand for national minimum wage. President Buhari will struggle to make impact during his second term tenure. Nigerians will continue to seek for save haven outside the country. If these prophecies of mine records 80% accuracy, I might consider starting my own Evangelical Ministry before 2019 ends.

