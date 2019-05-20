2019: Now Everyone Has A YouTube Channel -By Onoshe Nwabuikwu

It may be a stretch to say everyone now has a YouTube channel, but it looks like it’s only a matter of time before that becomes a reality because it sure looks like there’s a new channel every day. By everyone, I mean celebrities and others like them. I only realised how this was fast becoming a trend when Tonto Dikeh started her channel sometime this month. I must not have been paying attention. I mean, when singer and actress, Waje’s channel, came on, I followed it for a bit. Then came Funke Akindele’s. Well, maybe not in that order. I like Funke’s channel because I think there’s some level of professional production that goes into it.

Now, I don’t know if there are specified guidelines on how to run a channel on YouTube. Regardless, our celebrities need a section titled ‘How not to make your YouTube channel look like your personal Instagram page’ or something like that. If you’re going to be talking about the same things you show on other social media platforms, why then do you need a YouTube channel?





Back to the King Tonto Dikeh channel. I’d wanted to check it out because I was curious about what Tonto Dikeh was going to be doing. I didn’t get past the first few minutes though. The first thing Tonto tells you is that if you are tired of hearing about her ongoing battle with her ex-husband, you should move on. Well, I couldn’t continue because I had just watched her interview with Daddy Freeze. Before then, I had watched parts of the interview she did on Plus TV Africa. Only last week, I had planned to advise her to take the fight with her ex-husband out of the public glare. I actually had a whole segment written for that. In that interview, Tonto continuously addressed her ex-husband as ‘my son’s father’ and that said to me she should consider her son. No, I won’t go into the rest of the interview. If you haven’t read or heard about all the salacious bits that trended, well, that’s what Google is for.

Perhaps, it was just as well I’d let a week pass. Suffice it to say that after seeing Tonto with Daddy Freeze, it seemed pointless telling her to take the fight out of the public glare. And now she has an entire channel devoted to her cause. Although I must point out that where there’s plenty of talking, there’s bound to be a few things that won’t add up; not to mention the embellishments. One headline says she paid for her wedding herself; then, in the next interview, she’s made to reveal that her ex-husband paid her back.

With a child involved, there’s not going to be a winner in this fight.

REEL CATCH UP

I was recently on a long journey involving several flights; so, I used the opportunity to catch up on films (some of them fairly new) which I’d somehow managed not to watch. I was pleasantly surprised to enjoy. You can also check them out:

Creed II

Creed 2 is directed by Steven Caple, Jr (the first Creed was directed by Ryan Coogler, who also directed Black Panther). The story is a continuation of the life of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of boxing legend Apollos Creed. The younger Creed, as new heavyweight champion, must take up the challenge to fight Viktor Drago (Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the man who killed his father in a boxing match. He’s fighting against the advice of his wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), his stepmother, Mary Anne (Phylicia Rashad), and trainer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), who was also his father’s friend and boxing rival. In spite of having a good sense of how this second part would end, there’s still suspense and the quality of boxing in this film feels very real. Creed 2 is the eighth installment in the Rocky film series.

If Beale Street Could Talk

If Beale Street Could Talk is directed by Barry Jenkins and is based on a novel by James Baldwin. It’s the story of how Clementine ‘Tish’ Rivers (Kiki Layne) fights to prove the innocence of her boyfriend/son’s father, Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt (Stephan James), who was wrongly accused of rape. Even though Baldwin’s novel was originally published in 1974, it can be argued that some of the experiences in the book remain true for blacks in America till date. Having a president like Trump only makes that worse.

The Hate U Give

The Hate U Give, released in October 2018, is directed by George Tillman Jr and is based on a novel of the same name by Angie Thomas. It stars Common as police officer, Carlos; Regina Hall as Lisa Carter; Avengers star, Anthony Mackie, as drug lord, King; and Russell Hornsby, as Maverick Carter, father of the main character, Starr (Amandla Sternberg).