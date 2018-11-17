2019: When God Is Disregarded In Human Permutations -By Michael Williams

The folly of man is his inability to come to terms with the realities of his fatalistic nature and his falability. He often foolishly and stupidly conducts himself with such arrogant grandiose mien under the false impression of being in charge, while by his very nature he is created not to be in charge of the basic things that are his being.

These are things like the air he breathes, how long he will live, when he will die, where he will die, worst still, where and how he will be buried. Yet he subsumes himself as an exterminator and a determinator of the very elements determined by the Almighty.

You often hear them whisper “ATIKU WILL NEVER BE PRESDENT IN AS LONG AS WE LIVE”. In this assumed role of God, they contrived a satanic script consummated from the bottomless pit of hell the abode of BELZABUB and called him all names that are unprintable and accused him of all manners of crime, without any shred or iota of evidence.

Their satanic objective is to create a perception that will serve their purpose. This they did without any conscience, not surprising because they are not honorable men. Everything that is politically and socially incorrect, they associate with Atiku.

They are so politically scared of him that they put up a narrative that is intended to permanently confine him to the abyss of political annihilation and therefore think they can stop whatever God has intended to make of him politically.

Their allegations are so preposterous that they blame him even when their wives have failed to conceive and bear forth offspring, despite several busy magnetic schedule in the other room.

Yes it was them, Governor Nasir El Rufai and Bola Tinubu, the two ingrates who have benefited tremendously from Atikus political generosity.

One was brought out of obscurity and made DG BPE and subsequently, Minister of the FCT. This catapulted him into political lime light and now he prides himself as the “En fan Terrible” of Kaduna political space, where his words are laws.

With the monies he stole from the FCT when he was Minister, he went into Estate Development using Urban Shelter. With these stolen billions, he purchased the Gubernatorial seat in Kaduna and became its Governor where he steals public funds daily and deployed them to suppress the will of the Southern Kaduna people during the kaduna state local government elections.

Yes, It was he who destroyed the marriage of his bosom friend, took over the wife, made her his Chief of Staff and now the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority with a mandate to steal so much money from the organisation with the intention of acquiring and stashing enough stolen liquid that will be handy in the fulfilment of his future Presidential ambition. She is alleged to have provided the 2 Million Dollar bribe to Oshiomole to rob Shehu Sani of his Kaduna Central Senatorial seat.

While the other was saved from political Armageddon when against all odds Atiku persuaded Obasanjo not to take Lagos from him. It was him that was rescued from Babas political tsunami that swept away the Alliance for Democracy controlled western states.

Both brought in the ailing Buhari to provide them with the political silver bullet that will fire them into political solidity in 2019 or so they hoped.

The other is today a Governor and unapologetic in his treachery against Atiku. Dancing to Sai BABAS Percussion to cut the image of a loyalist, he hoped that Baba’s ailment will persist and render him ineligible health wise to seek re-election.

By this, he hoped to become baba’s annoited candidate for the 2019 Presidential election, thus effectively making real their boast of stopping Atiku from any political progress. The other prides himself in a self invented title of the National leader.

A title strange in its contrition and ramifications which satisfies his gluttonic political appetite, preparatory for 2019 where it was dreamt that Baba will die of his ailment, thus succeeded by his crony who will complete baba’s term and he takes over successfully, based on the notion that this will be a successful contrived diabolic transition with the North putting up no resistance in reciprocating his support in making Baba president.

Gosh! how fallacious is man, when he has no God in his plans. God cured Baba and cursed them by throwing confusion in their midst. Okorocha is screaming, Amosun is wailing and Yari is in political comatose with no heir in sight.

Oshiomhole whom the jagaba brought to send Atiku to late political retirement has not only set the stage for APC funeral but has proven to be a perfect undertaker for the APC.

His interrogation by the DSS on the most corrupt political party primaries in the history of Nigeria, where he is said to have collected over 80 million USD from APC aspirants has expectedly sent him scampering across the Atlantic in company of his pretty wife, symbolic of the union of the beauty and the beast.

The DSS interrogation which by all intent and purpose is designed to oust the thieving Adams Oshiomhole may prove too-little, too-late to save Buhari and the APC from this Atiku’s revolution that is “burning like the dry grass of Harmmatan season” to borrow the words of one of Nigeria’s finest literary icon, Cyprian Ekwensi of blessed memory.

Yes, God made Buhari the President of Nigeria against all odds. He alone did it even when Buhari had lost hope in himself and cried profusely at the International Conference Center and vowed not to run for Nigeria’s Presidency again. Not by the bogus claim of some charlatans who pretend to have been the ones that did it.

Isn’t it man’s senselessness that President Buhari in his conduct has disregarded God and parades himself as the determinator of his fate when he now thinks that by extending the tenures of the service Chiefs and laughably that of the loquacious and corrupt IGP Ibrahim Idris, they will coast him to political victory by rigging the 2019 election on his behalf?

Isn’t it also an affront to God’s favour to him when he thinks by attacking Atiku’s businesses, sending APC sympathisers to threaten Atiku and members of his family to force him to step down from the race and subjecting Atiku to a humiliating search by agents of the state in order to contrive planted incriminating evidence against Atiku will stop God from his ultimate plans? How unwise is man when he disregards God in his permutations.

God will surely disgrace the ungodly in his selfish permutations.

Michael Williams writes from Lagos

