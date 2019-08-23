Traveling is one activity that rejuvenates the mind and broadens one’s horizon. Every experienced Traveler knows that the perks that come with traveling far outweighs the stress!

When you travel you get to see so many amazing places, experience new cultures and create new connections. So many people have found their path, met their life partners while on vacation.

Variety is the spice of life and when you travel you get to see life from different perspectives, you also get the chance to learn more about the world and broaden your horizon! So let’s Travel some more shall we.

What’s even better than traveling is traveling with an affordable travel agency like Travelstart and traveling visa free! Sounds like heaven doesn’t it? Now if you are a Nigerian citizen, it would interest you to know that there are so many countries that you could visit without having to go through the process of obtaining a Visa! Let’s take a look at some of the country’s 5 Visa Free Countries Nigerian Passport Holders can Visit 2019

Here are the 5 Visa FREE Countries Nigerian Passport Holders can Visit in 2019

BANGLADESH: Bangladesh is a beautiful country located in the continent of Asia. It is home to some of the worlds most hospitable people. The country that is known as one of the most populated countries in the world, offers a 30 days permit for Nigerians to stay in the country. The only requirement You will have to meet, is a $500 worth proof of funds and return ticket. Bangladesh is a breathtaking country and you sure would enjoy your stay there. There are so many astonishing places to visit, lots of exciting activities to engage in and so many cuisines to try out.

Attractive natural lake situated at the heart of Bangladesh



BARBADOS: raise your hands if this exotic Caribbean country is on your travel bucket list! I’m raising my hands and feet. This beautiful country that is renowned for its beautiful people and breathtaking sights and sounds is also on the list of places a Nigerian can visit without a visa. The island which is Located in the western area of the North Atlantic allows you a stay for six months without a visa. Barbados is a great country rich in history, renowned for its beautiful beaches and exotic Caribbean appeal if you have a knack for sea foods, this island is the place to be! Other requirements in order to make your stay simple and memorable includes an E-passport, return ticket and proof of sufficient funds.

Attractions In Barbados



BURKINA FASO: visa free travel just got closer to home. Yes! Right on the African continent, there are so many beautiful countries you can visit without a visa, one of such countries is Burkina Faso. The country has a rich culture, the people are warm and friendly, and so your stay there would certainly be a great experience. Ouagadougou which is the capital of Burkina Faso has over the years been the center of one of the most important African handicraft fair. A trip to Burkina Faso is visa Free. So the next time you’re wondering where to take a trip to, completely hassle free, think Burkina Faso!

Beautiful waterfalls view in Burkina Faso



COTE D’IVOIRE: you can take a trip to this amazing West African country completely visa free! This country offers a visa free stay to Nigerian citizens. What great news! Cote d’ivoire formerly known as Ivory Coast is known for its bountiful tourist attractions and rich culture. There are several interesting tourist destinations you can visit during your stay. Enjoy a great time in cote d’ivoire by visiting the open markets in Treichville or Cacodyl, the lagoon boat tour, The beach resorts of Assinie, the Parc National de Tai, valleys of Man and the artsy Grand Bassam.

tourist attraction in Cote d’Ivoire



MOROCCO: how long have you been putting off the idea of paying a visit to morocco because of fear of how rigorous the trip might be or for fear of not being able to meet up with the cost of making such a journey! Well, here’s some great stuff for you to get excited about. Morocco made the list of countries a Nigerian can visit without a Visa. Morocco is an astonishing country, the culture, the weather, the people and its exotic appeal all make the country a great destination for tourists, students, family and honeymooners. There are so many super-amazing places to visit there, so many exciting activities to tryout, let’s not even get started on the food. Your stay would be so eventful, You’ll sure won’t want to leave.

A beautiful tourist place to visit in Morocco



