50 Proofs That Apostle Johnson Suleiman Just Gave Us 2018 Predictions And Not Prophecies -By Igbo Clifford

Apostle Johnson Suleiman just released 50 predictions for the year 2018. Sorry I meant prophesies, no, I’m confused, because he just told us things anyone can compile and post on the web.

It’s not that I don’t believe prophecies, I’m not an atheist (and can never be) but I’m just trying to hit some points!

Oya check them out…

1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018: Who doesn’t know that our economy is getting better day by day? At least the fact that our Pres. will ban rice importation should tell you that.

2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria: Has there been any election in Nigeria without bombings? You don’t need God to tell you that there will be bomb attacks. Even without elections Nigeria can never have a bomb free year.

In case you’ve not heard, even last night Fulanis abi Muslims bombed churches.

3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair: Oo chim o…

Who doesn’t know that the Gov. son-in-law, Hon. Uche Nwosu will be coming out for election? Who hasn’t heard of the commissioner for happiness? How are these prophesies?

4. Donald Trumps health needs attention: Who doesn’t get sick?

5. A new strategies of killing perceived political enemies in Nigeria will arise: Every election will come with the killing of opponents. This one no follow for prophecies abeg joor!

6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state: Which year doesn’t welcome America with fire wildfire outbreak? As far as people smoke in the bushes fire outbreaks must occur.

7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria: We all know that he’s Buhari’s major opponent with @RealFFK and others. This prophesy is even enough to ignite the manhunt.

8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders: When has Nigeria ever obeyed court orders?

9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”: I believe you sir!

10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency: AMEN… but it happens every year!

11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest: OK… you should have at least mentioned a state to be more specific!

12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed: When our mouths no dey shut, why im no go happen? As long as people attack politicians, fake prophets and celebrities, even you too can be arrested tomorrow but not in Nigeria shaa…

13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari: Ok

14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace: Person wey don old finish!

15. Political blackmail to be on the rise: Because election is very close.

16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict: Ok

17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears: When has church buildings ever failed to collapse?

18. EFCC boss to have major setback: EFCC is not independent so why wouldn’t they have major setbacks?

19. Nollywood, new stars to take over: I receive this Daddy…*laughs! Mayorkun, Dremo and other new people are taking over the entertainment industry. This people don old biko!

20. 2018 budget, Senate and presidency lockjam: They will not even allow us to know what is happening at the top.

21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster: Who doesn’t pray against fire disaster?

22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest: Elections are close joor. Anything can happen.

23. DSS boss, to attend to his health: We are all humans and will have to attend to our healths once in a year except that some people share aprons to masses and fly abroad for their own check-ups!

24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed: Even Buhari was embarrassed back then.

25. I saw major bombings in Egypt: As far as na Islam, people must bomb!

26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife: He is a major political opposition and this your statement can ignite the pursuit self!

27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated: He is already being humiliated!

28. Atiku’s men will betray him: People betray each other but it depends on the degree shaa.

29. U.K bombings, biggest in history: OK sir

30. Channels TV in court crisis: WHy them no go enter am when their mouth no dey shut?

31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes: Maybe you have seen some weather forecasts.

32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced: Ok sir, but you people at the top might have seen him pending removal.

33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss: When they see this your prophecy they will pray.

34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid: When they see this your prophecy, they will beef up securities.

35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively: Ok sir

36. Oh America, I see war in 2018: *laughs how?

37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail: Na wa oo. Which state or region to be precise?

38. I saw the naira gaining relevance: AMEN… bloggers and internet hustlers please hustle big now oo

39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP: Rochas and his sense, that was even how APC was formed.

40. 2019, power will not move from the North: You have seen trouble o. Where is Atiku from?

41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo: Politics is a d**** game!

42. Nigeria pray against air crash: We always pray against that.

43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of same genre: hahahaha Ok sir

44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018: Wetin join you and the Kardashian? You want make them come your church?

45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities: Me self want leave

46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control: Election is really close.

47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved: That one na im own. When nothing happens you say that his prayers were answered. Nothing will happen IJN…

48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally: He is already loosing supporters (at least he lost Talk Talk Twins), how will he leave us and run?

49. God will give people good health and there will be cure to incurable diseases: There is nothing God cannot do!

50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation: You see, you see, you see! Any group can be ignited by your predictions.

So you see that only less than 10 are prophecies, the rest are predictions. I imagine how your members will be shouting “I receive, I receive” when you will be blessing them!

