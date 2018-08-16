6Billion Naira INEC Request Worthless -By Elijah Akoji

Few months ago it was all over the news that the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Civil defense requested for 317millions to feed dogs and horses as a preparation for the 2019 general elections. It was said that The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps will need N310m to feed and administer drugs to dogs that will be deployed in states for the 2019 elections and The Nigeria Police Force will also require N7m to feed 50 horses that will be used for patrol during the elections which will take place between February 16 and March 2, 2019.

It is now time for the Nigerian Independent and electoral commission to request for their own as they present to the House of Representatives their budget of 6billion naira been requested for the feeding of the Nigerian Police during the election period. Combining the two request one can conclusively ask some questions, are the horse and dogs going to conduct the elections or is the Nigerian police the entire population of Nigeria?

Its Salient to note, that the total number of the Nigerian police according to http://www.npf.gov.ng/ As at today is 371,800 which is not up to 1 percent of the Nigerian population. The forth coming 2019 election budget of 254billion is going to be the most expensive election in the history of Nigeria, following all the unjustifiable request by different bodies, one can not help but wonder and ask what is the purpose of all the request when the masses are in dear need of food and job opportunity.

Overtime there has been different debate stating that Nigerian elections must not consume so much of the countries resources following her development stagnancy and mute. Hugh amount of this sort should be channeled into capital project that will create an atmosphere where citizens having been give reasons to vote, will not want to analyze the financial budget of such amount in an election such as ours.

Making a budget for stipend is a necessity, but making a budget amounting to such amount in the guise of feeding the policy is questionable and as such must be dully interrogated by the legislators in a democratic and with an unbiased feelings.

It will be unfortunate for us as a country amidst the difficult time and such a huge amount of money will just be used in such a manner without proper evaluation and consideration feeding of police officers in the process is a necessity, but logically won’t result to spending such a huge amount. A well functional state need no such amount of money to conduct an election not to talk of allocating such amount requested by INEC for the purpose of feeding police officers with such a huge amount even if they will all be given 1 million naira each, what is the rationale behind the budget of 6billion Naira.

To be truly called a corrupt fighting government, such expenses won’t be heard of as it leave people in doubt, such a huge amount should be seen moved into capital project that will improve the infrastructures and create an opportunity for the unemployed with this, election will be seen to be a necessity needed for the common good of the entire citizens.

