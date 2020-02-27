7 Reasons Why We’re Underdeveloped -By Tor Moses

Lack of Quality Education : Quality education is one major resources any nation should not overlook, in the overall development of its economy. Sadly, this special resources is often overlooked by African leaders. Thus, creating room for unpatriotic, unproductive and a non self dependent citizenry. Any leader that want the development of his/her country must invest hugely in education. Take for instance, Singapore rouse from a third world into a first world country , because Lee Kuan Yew invested hugely in education when he assumed leadership office as the Prime Minister of Singapore. Today, he’s being referred to as the founding Father of Singapore, because he gave Singaporeans quality education and turn up developing the country themselves. It is therefore true that an educated citizen is productive. African leaders has no interest in providing the citizens with quality education, hence, the unproductive masses.

2. Leadership: Good leadership is one key factor that has played vital role in putting first world countries where they’re today. Good leadership has the capacity to transform a country from nothingness to a great country. Many countries in Asia, especially the ones referred to as the Asian Tigers have attained their level of economic stability because each have enjoyed one good leadership to another. Any country that want to be respected in the international community must have good leadership. This is lagging in African States. Thus, underdevelopment is the end result.

3. Ideological Factor: It is also true that unreasonable people can not be productive. Most of the people we call leaders in Africa are not innovative. They don’t reason beyond self wealth and political interest. Most of them come into power without an agenda, hence, they turn up messing around. This can as well be attributed to the masses. Most African followers, don’t demand for accountability from their leaders, because they lack ideas of what leadership is all about. This creates room for underperformance by the leaders. Any citizen that demand accountability from it’s leadership will have a productive leadership. We can therefore argue that,lack of innovative ideas is one of the reason we’re where we are today.

4. Language Barrier: This can be attributed to ethnic differences in African States. The African society is faced with multiplicity of ethno_linguistics. This creates room for divided mindset and interest. This is mostly used by the leaders to shy the masses away from demanding for good leadership. This can also be seen as colonial inheritance, where African countries colonised by French feel they are different from the others colonised by Britain, Belgium e.t.c. This brings about conflict of interest among African States therefore, hindering development.

5. Religion: In most cases some Africans see religion as a reason for the underdevelopment in Africa. The Muslim/Christian factor has prevented Africans from having one mindset and goal. Instead of thinking innovatively, the reverse is the case. For instance, religious violence has been recorded in Africa, as the case of Boko Haram in Nigeria where the Christians constantly accused the Muslims of being behind Boko Haram to reduce the Christian number. Truly, religion has done more harm to Africa than any continent of the world.

6. Lack of Economic Activities: There are no major industries to burst of in Africa and the little available are being hijacked by influential men in authority, to satisfy their desire for wealth. Any country that want to develop must prioritize industries. England is what it is today because of the outbreak of industrialization it has recorded. This is not regarded in Africa.

7. Political Factor: Different political interest and the quest to remain in power by all means, has produced a praise_singing followership that are unwilling to demand for good leadership. Political interest has never for once overshadowed nationalism in developed countries. It is National interest first and nothing else.

In my own little opinion these enumerated above, is what I see as reasons why African States are lagging behind in the conduct and management of international relations. The most important of it all is quality education.

I am Tor Moses, a student of department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Federal University, Wukari.