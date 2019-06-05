9th Assembly Speaker: Who The Cap Fit -By Abba Dukawa

As Nigerians count down to the proclamation of the 9th National Assembly on 11 June, 2019, there are heightened tensions, intrigues and suspense on who, among the contending gladiators, would emerge as the presiding officers of the two chambers.

In the House of Representatives, the Speakership contenders include Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos State), Mohammed Umaru Bago (Niger State) and Nkiru Onyejeocha (Abia State). The only known aspirant for Deputy Speaker is Hon Ahmed Wase from Plateau State. Barring any unforeseen development, these aspirants would be testing their popularity amongst their colleagues as the National Assembly is inaugurated in the next coming days.
Nigerians interest  is,  on the House of Representatives which is seen as the heartbeat of the National Assembly, considering the wider diversity of the Federal Constituencies and the relatively younger population of house members compared to the Senate. The vibrancy and constructiveness of its membership has earned the House of Representatives the sobriquet: House of Nigerian people. The House is indeed truly representative of the Nigerian people by virtue of its composition and reach. Whoever seeks to lead the House must be a leader whose profile and character resonate well with the vast majority of the members.


Given the previous history of fractiousness, recriminations and mistrust associated with successive leaderships in the House, whoever that would be installed as the Speaker must be someone who commands the acceptance of a wider spectrum of the members. He or she must be a person of unimpeachable integrity, a nation builder and a tactician that is devoid of bigotry and clannishness. The House needs a fearless leader who is balanced in his views and fair-minded in his approach to national issues.
Of all the contenders, the man that fits the cap is Femi Gbajabiamila.
Gbajabiamila and Wase project  for speakership have come up with different approach toward getting require numbers of lawmakers that will   vote them  base on   capable of bringing the needed reform to the National Assembly. The duo  projects has nothing to do  with    ethno-religeous , as some  peoples want to be drawn project into. 
Nigerians need a  speaker of the 9th assembly  that will  restore the lost confidence of citizens on  the National Assembly. In every democratic dispensation, the leadership of the    legislature chambers should be entrusted on the shoulders of the persons who has possess  much needed qualities of moving the legislative body forward.  
Gbajabiamila and Ahmad Wase has demonstrated  true passion for issues concerning Nigeria through  bills, motions and debates in the house. Pairs quest for  assembly leadership  are  best suited for the position as many describing them as “a true believer in qualitative representation.  

  Nation Legislatives House are dire needs of strong persons and a party loyal that will have the far reaching positive impact on the lives of Nigerians when 9th assembly speaker emerge.  More than ever the assembly and the nation at large need new speaker that will deepen democratic rule,  delivery of good governance as well as strengthening democratic stability for the country in the next four years.  
If that is the kind of leaders Nigerians wants  Gbajabiamila and Wase  can be entrusted with such a challenging responsibilities of becoming the speaker and deputy speaker of the  House of Representatives. Both aspirants had  of legislative experience; Femi had  16 years of legislative experience was the deputy minority leader in the 6th assembly and emerged as the minority leader with the 7th assembly and majority leader in the 8th assembly.
Going by  duo legislative experience in the green chamber will give them leverage    to  run an all-inclusive chamber  that will accommodate all shade of opinions and had   enjoyed overwhelming support  of returning and member elect not from APC even from opposition parties  member elect.  As  part of Gbajabiamila, Wase lobbied strategics  campaign team they  toured nation’s  Geopolitical Zones and  visit is  part of the  NATION BUILDING JOINT TASKS   for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, ahead of the inauguration of 9th Assembly.
Femi Gbajabiamila, (Baban Jamila)  and Ahmad Idris Wase (Maje)  promised opposition parties serving and newly elected lawmakers to be inclusive and really need them. To prove they readiness to  run inclusive for the 9th National Assembly NATION BUILDING JOINT TASKS  campaign logo embodies the logos of all political parties represented in the House (9th Assembly). 
In his declaration to seek for the office of the speaker of the house of Representatives said the project invites serving and member elects in the green chambers in respect of party affiliations  to Joint Task projects. As a beacon of hope and faith and a testimony to the endless possibilities that abound in this great country. That you can be whatever and whoever you want and with focus, hardwork and perseverance, the sky can sometimes be the beginning”.
A desire to take the legislature to the next level standing tall and shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced legislatures world over. They  possesses the priceless acumen needed to take up this task and another pivotal point that cannot be taken away is they political worth to  party and Nigeria. They  has manifested a sophisticated political capacity of which only a few can boast
Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmad has remained for the enthronement of rule of law and due process in the conduct of governmental activities and operations.

