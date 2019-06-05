9th Assembly Speaker: Who The Cap Fit -By Abba Dukawa

As Nigerians count down to the proclamation of the 9th National Assembly on 11 June, 2019, there are heightened tensions, intrigues and suspense on who, among the contending gladiators, would emerge as the presiding officers of the two chambers.

In the House of Representatives, the Speakership contenders include Femi Gbajabiamila (Lagos State), Mohammed Umaru Bago (Niger State) and Nkiru Onyejeocha (Abia State). The only known aspirant for Deputy Speaker is Hon Ahmed Wase from Plateau State. Barring any unforeseen development, these aspirants would be testing their popularity amongst their colleagues as the National Assembly is inaugurated in the next coming days.

Nigerians interest is, on the House of Representatives which is seen as the heartbeat of the National Assembly, considering the wider diversity of the Federal Constituencies and the relatively younger population of house members compared to the Senate. The vibrancy and constructiveness of its membership has earned the House of Representatives the sobriquet: House of Nigerian people. The House is indeed truly representative of the Nigerian people by virtue of its composition and reach. Whoever seeks to lead the House must be a leader whose profile and character resonate well with the vast majority of the members.





Given the previous history of fractiousness, recriminations and mistrust associated with successive leaderships in the House, whoever that would be installed as the Speaker must be someone who commands the acceptance of a wider spectrum of the members. He or she must be a person of unimpeachable integrity, a nation builder and a tactician that is devoid of bigotry and clannishness. The House needs a fearless leader who is balanced in his views and fair-minded in his approach to national issues.

Of all the contenders, the man that fits the cap is Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila and Wase project for speakership have come up with different approach toward getting require numbers of lawmakers that will vote them base on capable of bringing the needed reform to the National Assembly. The duo projects has nothing to do with ethno-religeous , as some peoples want to be drawn project into.

Nigerians need a speaker of the 9th assembly that will restore the lost confidence of citizens on the National Assembly. In every democratic dispensation, the leadership of the legislature chambers should be entrusted on the shoulders of the persons who has possess much needed qualities of moving the legislative body forward.

Gbajabiamila and Ahmad Wase has demonstrated true passion for issues concerning Nigeria through bills, motions and debates in the house. Pairs quest for assembly leadership are best suited for the position as many describing them as “a true believer in qualitative representation.

Nation Legislatives House are dire needs of strong persons and a party loyal that will have the far reaching positive impact on the lives of Nigerians when 9th assembly speaker emerge. More than ever the assembly and the nation at large need new speaker that will deepen democratic rule, delivery of good governance as well as strengthening democratic stability for the country in the next four years.

If that is the kind of leaders Nigerians wants Gbajabiamila and Wase can be entrusted with such a challenging responsibilities of becoming the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. Both aspirants had of legislative experience; Femi had 16 years of legislative experience was the deputy minority leader in the 6th assembly and emerged as the minority leader with the 7th assembly and majority leader in the 8th assembly.

Going by duo legislative experience in the green chamber will give them leverage to run an all-inclusive chamber that will accommodate all shade of opinions and had enjoyed overwhelming support of returning and member elect not from APC even from opposition parties member elect. As part of Gbajabiamila, Wase lobbied strategics campaign team they toured nation’s Geopolitical Zones and visit is part of the NATION BUILDING JOINT TASKS for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, ahead of the inauguration of 9th Assembly.

Femi Gbajabiamila, (Baban Jamila) and Ahmad Idris Wase (Maje) promised opposition parties serving and newly elected lawmakers to be inclusive and really need them. To prove they readiness to run inclusive for the 9th National Assembly NATION BUILDING JOINT TASKS campaign logo embodies the logos of all political parties represented in the House (9th Assembly).

In his declaration to seek for the office of the speaker of the house of Representatives said the project invites serving and member elects in the green chambers in respect of party affiliations to Joint Task projects. As a beacon of hope and faith and a testimony to the endless possibilities that abound in this great country. That you can be whatever and whoever you want and with focus, hardwork and perseverance, the sky can sometimes be the beginning”.

A desire to take the legislature to the next level standing tall and shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced legislatures world over. They possesses the priceless acumen needed to take up this task and another pivotal point that cannot be taken away is they political worth to party and Nigeria. They has manifested a sophisticated political capacity of which only a few can boast

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmad has remained for the enthronement of rule of law and due process in the conduct of governmental activities and operations.

Dukawa can be reached [email protected]





Like this: Like Loading...