9th National Assembly: Why a Subservient Senate is a National Risk -By Azuka Onwuka

Based on the myriad of queer things that we do in Nigeria, one sometimes wonders whether the outside world looks at us as normal human beings or something else. The ongoing screening of ministerial nominees is another example.

Let us start by answering a simple question: What is the essence of the constitutional requirement that the Senate must screen ministerial nominees and most of those appointed by the President to manage key national offices? The answer is simple: It is to gauge the suitability of the candidates for the available positions and ensure that the most qualified person is selected to handle each position. The reason for the scrutiny is that entrusting unqualified or unsuitable people to manage the different segments of the national life will negatively affect the performance of the country and lead to its eventual death. The constitution envisages that the President could be selfish, myopic, ill-informed, or ignorant in his choice of a person to head a ministry or any national office. Therefore, a group of 109 senators – given their diverse backgrounds as regards education, professional experience, intelligence quotient, emotional intelligence, ethnicity, religion, and the like – will be able to screen the candidates from all possible angles to ascertain their suitability or otherwise for the positions, thereby confirming or rejecting them.

It is the same reason companies select people to interview those to be employed. The interview is not to fulfil all righteousness. It is used to separate the wheat from the chaff.

In the Nigerian case, the motive is the opposite. First is that President Muhammadu Buhari does not seem to want the screening to produce excellent result. If he did, he would have done the most reasonable thing of assigning a portfolio to each nominee. His first excuse is that the constitution does not specify that he should do so. His second excuse is that his predecessors had done the same thing. In effect, his concern is not to do what will benefit Nigeria but to take advantage of a loophole in the constitution to do what adds no value to national development.

Without assigning offices to the nominees, of what use is the screening? Let us go back to the company that we mentioned earlier. Imagine the human resources department of a company short-listing some candidates to fill positions like marketing manager, corporate affairs manager, sales manager, financial manager, customer care manager, security manager, but sending the names of the candidates to the interview panel with no particular positions assigned to the candidates. What will the panel look out for? Will the panel be searching for those who speak English with a foreign accent or those who dress better or what? How will the panel know if a candidate has the requisite skills to be an effective marketing manager if there is no information on what position the person is needed for? How do you know the person who will be a better financial manager if you ask the person general questions or marketing questions?

This is what President Buhari has replicated with the ministerial list he sent to the Senate for screening last week. After watching past administrations for 16 years do the same thing that added no value to the country, Buhari was expected to do things differently, but he did the same thing in 2015 and has repeated the same thing now. One then wonders what change his administration has brought to governance, as well as what “Next Level” his second term has taken Nigeria to.

The Senate also behaved like its predecessors. Even if it did not reject the list for lack of portfolios attached to the names of the nominees, it should have made it clear that it was a wrong way to approach governance. The Senate should also have started the process of amending the constitution to make it mandatory for the President to assign portfolios to the nominees before sending their names to the Senate for screening.

Even in the absence of assigned portfolios, the Senate still did not perform its screening function properly. First is the ridiculous tradition of telling former or current legislators to simply take a bow and leave without being asked any questions. The message the Senate has given to the public is that legislators are above the law because they make laws. The second message from the Senate is that legislators have things to hide or are not well-educated and well-trained; consequently they have shielded themselves from being interrogated. The third message is that the questions the Senate ask nominees are done in bad faith rather than in the nation’s interest; therefore, legislators are spared such an ordeal.

Rather than being happy to be spared an interrogation, a former or current legislator with a sound background and clean record should be eager to be asked questions. The reason is that such an interview will give the person the opportunity to display their intellectual and professional competence before millions of Nigerians who may be watching the live screening.

The next issue is the quality of questions asked the ministerial nominees. Because the nominees are not assigned portfolios, the senators are merely groping in the dark. That affects the quality of questions they are asked. The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, also seems to be more interested in protecting the nominees than in seeing that they are thoroughly screened. For example, when Senator Dino Melaye asked Mr Festus Keyamo to recite the second stanza of the National Anthem, the Senate President stepped in and said that it was not a question. Another example was the response Mr Abubakar Malami, the immediate past Attorney General and Minister of Justice, gave when asked why the government of Buhari did not obey the court order to release Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on bail. Malami said that public interest overrides personal interest. Interestingly, no senator asked him who determines what public interest is: the President or the law court? If the President has the powers to determine who should be detained because of public interest without approaching the court to grant such an order, is that not dictatorship?

Another point is the usual recommendation from the Senate that all screened candidates be made ministers, no matter the abysmal performance of any candidate. The message from the Senate is that the screening is a mere formality enshrined in the constitution. Ironically, the President has refused to give assent to many bills that took the Senate and the House of Representatives years to pass. Yet, the Senate has been finding it hard to reject ministerial nominees sent to it by the President.

Somehow, the Senate does not fully understand its role as one of the three arms of government. It seems to see itself as an arm of the Presidency rather than an arm of government. It does not seem to understand that its role is to provide the needed checks and balances to the Presidency and the judiciary. It had the opportunity some weeks ago to screen the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad. Despite the off-point answer Justice Muhammad gave to the question Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe asked about whether he would support the use of technicalities to decide cases as was the case in the Osun State governorship election dispute or the use of merit as ruled by the Supreme Court, he was still confirmed as the CJN by the Senate.

It is obvious that the Senate led by Lawan believes that cooperating with the President means working against the interest of the nation by ratifying whatever the President presents before it. The Senate seems to have technically ceded its powers to the President and has made itself an appendage of the presidency. The fear is that if the President comes up with the third-term agenda as was witnessed under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo presidency in 2006, the Lawan-led Senate may just tag along and grant the President his wish in the name of cooperating with the President. That is why an acquiescent Senate is a danger to the nation’s well-being.

–Twitter @BrandAzuka