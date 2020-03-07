Connect with us

A Day for Women -By Olusegun Adeniyi

In a move that speaks to the oppression of women in Nigeria, the Cross River House of Assembly on Monday rejected the confirmation of Justice Akon Ikpeme as substantive Chief Judge (CJ) of the state. Within 24 hours, Governor Ben Ayade who orchestrated the sordid fiasco swore in another Judge in her stead. What is Justice Ikpeme’s offense? She hails from the neighbouring Akwa Ibom State, even though she distinguished herself on the bench in Cross River where she has lived her entire adult life with her husband who is from the state. In the week when the world is set to mark International Women’s Day, it is a shame that such blatant discrimination could still be happening in Nigeria. Sadly, that is not the only challenge women and girls face in a society where patriarchy is deeply entrenched and power too often used (and abused) against them.

Meanwhile, the public presentation of my book, ‘NAKED ABUSE: Sex for Grades in African Universities’ will hold at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on 31st March under the chairmanship of Senator Daisy Danjuma. The First Lady of Kaduna State (and ‘Head Mistress’ of #KadunaLanguageClass on Twitter), Mrs Hadiza Isma El-Rufai will present the book after a review by Ms Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels Television. The First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, who wrote the foreword to the book, will also be in attendance along with renowned educationist, Mrs Yoyinsola Makanjuola and several other eminent women. Aside the education minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu who will deliver the keynote speech, it promises to be a day for women as we begin a conversation on how to create safe spaces for female students on African campuses.

• You can follow me on my Twitter handle, @Olusegunverdict and on www.olusegunadeniyi.com

