A Deserving Sorry -By Ebunoluwa Ojo

When people hurt or wrong us, we usually want to hear them acknowledge that they are wrong and this makes us to yearn to hear the word Sorry. In some cases “a sorry” confirms to us that we had the right to be angry about a particular situation and for some individuals, a sorry cools off their temper to a reasonable extent.

What if the word sorry never comes? What if the person that hurt us never admits? Automatically, the body keeps craving for an apology. However, in order for us to be able to gracefully move on from the hurt of an apology that never came, we need to understand that way the mind of some individuals work. In the next few lines, I will discuss three types of people who may never tender an apology. Please note that the receipt of an apology should not determine your happiness. The fact that you did not receive an apology does not mean you were wrong.





Insecure People

Individuals who are insecure or lacks confidence most times find it hard to apologize. This set of people believe that apologizing can further prove that insecurity. Therefore, they will rather choose not to apologize.

Always “Right” People

Some set of people have excuses for every of their actions, especially when no harm or little harm is done. These individuals have their perfect story line. Therefore, waiting for an apology is like a wild Goose chase.

People who do not know they have done something wrong

Some people in the actual sense do not know that they have hurt you, therefore, they do not see reasons for apologies.

In my personal experience, I have failed at waiting for a deserving apology, but one thing I have learnt is to accept the things that I cannot change and ensure that little or no energy is directed into fighting for an apology from someone who may never offer such. To easily move on, we need to know that some apologies may never come and that we do not need that apology to validate who we are or what we know to be true.

At our own end, we should always strive to offer genuine apology. Whenever we recognize an opportunity to say I’m sorry and mean it, let us appreciate the chance to give that experience to another.

Written by Ebunoluwa Ojo

