A Man And ‘The’ Penis -By Ola Ben Ola

It has reached a stage where humanity no longer says “a man and HIS penis” but instead to say “Man and the Penis” because that creature has a life of its own.

This COZA pastor issue that he is sleeping with women…. na wah

People are angry that ant ate sugar. That a monkey ate banana. That snake ate chicken’s egg. I do not understand. Okay.. no one wants the snake to eat the chicken’s egg or ant to enter the sugar but emmmm…

Fine man. Sexy man. Dress well man. RICHHHHHH man. single abi unmarried women. Lonely unhappy wives. Hard economy. Name and authority of God. Absolute power. Ungay man. Penis that has no conscience. Women taught by culture to admire RICHES and to disregard jobless and poor men. Society that allows for philandering man. A God that forgives. A pastor that can point to David the murdering adulterer being God’s most loved human. Nipples that go erect when in front of a fine sweet-smelling man. Kpekus that turns on its tap once the anointed touches the bare skin, looks in eyes and says “God loves you and SO DO I”. A society that will not believe you if you said pastor did this or that. A scripture that says “touch not my anointed” but does not say anointed should not touch You are shocked or angry ant ate sugar?

COZA Pastor accused of fornication



See, anyone who really expects that the COZA pastor will not sleep with women does not understand the penis.

Read the above again

Let us not talk about Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa and the many who never spoke of what they saw him do and to whom. Deny all you want.

Let us not talk about a Chris Oyakhilome that lives with women in his house, something the wife said should STOP and that added to the break up.

Penis is penis. It could be gay penis, pedophile penis etc etc but penis is penis.

It can be attached to a priest, evangelist, Imam, Ifa, Ogbeburu, Pope, Father, Arch Bishop, Papa, GO, Daddy.. PENIS IS PENIS.

The Catholic church has learnt their lesson. They will learn more and have paid and will go on paying as more revelations of homosexuality, pedophilia, rape, etc continue to be unearthed. For them, even consensual sex between Rev Father and an adult female is now the least of their problem.

like Jimmy Swaggers, Like Apostle Suleyman, more and more pastors will FALL and sleep with women. This will NEVER STOP.

Almighty angels saw women bathing. They boned heaven and came down and chose women over Jesus and God. No be today penis fey put even ANGELLLLLLL for trouble. Go and read about NEPHILIMS. Genesis 6:1-4. Ezekiel 32: 27

If angels that have seen Jesus and God can come down from heaven like passenger exiting a danfo and go and meet women, who is PASTOR? Mtchewwww.

See, all these top older pastors, if internet and facebook and this lessening fear of hell-fire and “touch not my anointed” and ME TOO MOVEMENT and TELL IT ALL and shamelessness by women who no longer feel shy about saying and describing how a man slept with them eg STEPHANIE, Ese etc, if these factors were there in their era, you will be shocked what PULSATING PENISES made these GREAT MEN OF GOD today did and how “mama” forgave them and even joined to hide it from the congregation who will not believe anyway.

YET THEIR MINISTRIES GREW.

The fact these men of God sin does not stop God from blessing their ministries. The Catholic church is still a collosus despite the stench of many many many of its priests and what they have done to innocent children with their penises.

Let us not even talk Islam and their sins against hymen and pre-puberty vagina. Yet their God blesses them. Oil is under the soil of the statutory rapists that they are. God put it there.

I love Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa and consider him as influential as any Nigerian that ever lived (began or popularized pentecostal churching)

Chris Oyakhilome, despite the very believable stories (na so them attack me when I break the news of him and his wife splitting that year till people see say I no dey ever carry yarn) is still a wonderful Man of God who has led people to Christ and salvation and to wealth through his teachings.

This COZA guy, no worse than most REVEREND FATHERS, (at least he no rape small boys and disvirgin 5 years girls. na consensual sex at worst) no worse than King David or Solomon. No worse than many of these global pentecostal pastors. No worse than any given Imam and Alfa that marry 9 years old girls repeatedly. No worse than babalawos who use juju to hold fine women that come to them for juju…. No worse than you and I who have PENISES

The COZA guy abi pastor will still FULFILL HIS SPIRITUAL DESTINY. That is the UNFATHOMABLE WAY OF GOD.

Shebi Trump is God’s anointed??? Ehen.

So if David, Idahosa, Trump, Catholic Church and their systemic stench can be God’s vessel and doing big things for God….

See, humanity get to understand once and for all PENIS IS PENIS.

Na just for us as men to beg our PENIS make e no continue to put us for trouble

especially MEN OF GOD who happen to be but MEN AT BEST….

Na penis fault.