A message to all Ndi #IstandwithSenElisha -By Ndzika Joseph Mshelia

Advice your principal that first things first, he needs to survive before you start to claim right. Sen. Dino Melaye learnt a bitter lesson when he was suspended as a member HOR for the remaining tenure only for his entitlement to be paid at the end of his tenure, but his impact was cut short because he could not participate. He is wiser now, see the way he was with Saraki and see him cozying with Sen Lawan.

Look at Jubrin Aminu learnt a bitter lesson by fighting the immediate past speaker Dogara, with all of Jubrin’s intelligence and Havard education he was silenced, now he championed to bring Speaker Femi, Jubrin has learnt his lesson.

If you can recall, Sen Elisha moved the motion to bring Ndume not knowing that even his colleagues in the PDP have shifted base without telling him, so he was oblivious of their plans for he is new to them. Which of his colleagues in the PDP has come out to speak of how this is being politicized? We expected at least Sen. Dino to do so but no, all of them are angling for which Committee they can get! This is the time Sen. Elisha should be lobbying for a good committee position that he can help his constituents not to be fighting his colleagues on Senate procedures. Ideally it is expected before you appear before a committee you should’ve met with the members of that committee.

Sen Elisha should please meet with the Senate President for this matter has been highly politicized and mend fences with him, for Ndume cannot help him here neither can the PDP senators that are busy lobbying as Sen Elisha should have been doing by now. I am not saying he should shift camp to APC but he should mend fences with the SP. He is as relevant as the committee he chairs, if you want him to succeed in delivering the plenty promises he made to you people Ndi #IstandwithSenElisha, tell him to cast his pride aside and go and mend fences with Sen Lawan that has the magic wand to make a N25billion corruption case against Sen Goje disappear. Or you can be shouting on Social media that #IstandwithSenElisha and that wont change one thing!