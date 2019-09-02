A Night To Remember In Nnewi, Anambra State -By Femi Fani-Kayode

As I was about to enter the hall to deliver my speech at the

Anaedoonline first-year anniversary lecture in Nnewi, Anambra state

yesterday my lawyer and a member of my delegation, Mr. Ifeanyi

Ejiofor, and I were approached by the DSS and told that he must not

attend the event.

They said that if he insisted on attending the occasion with me the

venue would be sealed up and the entire event would be stopped and not

allowed to hold.

They said they had orders from Abuja to stop him from attending

because, apart from being my lawyer, he is also the lawyer to Mazi

Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

I was shocked. This was a clear case of not just persecution but also

guilt by association. I wondered whether being a lawyer to my friend

and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or to IPOB was now a crime.

My stomach turned as I listened to the words of the DSS operative. I

took a deep breath, restrained myself and kept repeating to myself,

“FFK, do not lose that famous temper of yours!”

Had it not been for my love and respect for Chief Innocent Chukwuma,

the Chairman of Innoson Motors who hosted me, Anaedoonline, the

organizers of the event who invited me, Professor Kingsly Moghalu, the

Chairman of the event who is a dear friend and N’digbo generally who

are my in-laws, I would have turned back there and then and not graced

the occasion with my presence.

This was coupled with the fact that Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor himself

insisted on abiding by their shameful directive in order to save the

event. Amidst my protestations, he volunteered to stay back and

insisted that I still attend the proceedings and go ahead and make my

speech.

Apart from that my decision to still go ahead was reinforced by the

fact that getting annoyed and turning back or making a scene, which

could have had volatile and dangerous consequences, was precisely what

the FG and the DSS wanted.

The whole thing was designed to provoke me to anger and not go on with

the show. I saw through that and I was not prepared to give them the

pleasure.

Consequently, I proceeded to the venue, went ahead with the speech and

the full text was live-streamed on both Twitter and Facebook in

realtime. Millions of people listened to it from all over the world.

It will also be posted on my twitter handle (@realFFK) and on my

Facebook page (Femi Fani-Kayode) later today.

Given all that happened on this occasion, I am constrained to ask, why

is Buhari so scared of his own shadow?

By their actions, the DSS not only violated the civil liberties and

human rights of my in-law, lawyer, friend, and brother, Mr. Ifeanyi

Ejiofor, but they also proved that our Government is tyrannical,

insidious, cowardly, insensitive and intolerant of opposition and

dissent. They just wanted to ruin the whole occasion for no just

cause.

What is it that scared them so much about Ejiofor’s presence? He is a

distinguished, responsible, dedicated, loyal, diligent and

hard-working lawyer and proud son of Anambra a state and he was one of

many that welcomed me to his state with so much enthusiasm, love, and

joy. Is that a crime? Is the DSS so petty? Do they have nothing better

to do?

Worse still their shameful and overzealous behaviour only made them

appear to be far more delusional, unreasonable, weak and paranoid than

I already believed them to be.

Thankfully their madness changed nothing because the show still went

on, I delivered my speech before a warm, friendly and receptive crowd

of responsible people in a beautiful and opulent setting and it was a

great outing.

Many businessmen, politicians, legislators, and leaders of thought

were in attendance and the creme de la creme of Nnewi and Anambra were

there.

They included the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly,

numerous members of the State House of Assembly and a representative

of the governor of Anambra state.

I thank Chief Innocent Chukwuma for hosting me in such a lavish manner

and I thank Anaedoonline for honoring me by not only asking me to

deliver the keynote address but also for awarding me the prestigious

‘Peoples Choice Award’.

Finally, I thank my lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, for being so

selfless, for displaying such magnanimity, maturity, restraint, and

patience and for being so gracious despite the atrocious way in which

he was treated by the DSS.

He took it all in his stride and smiled all the way through just for

my sake and the sake of the organizers of the event. He is indeed my

man of the moment!