A Note On Xenophobic Attacks -By Binzak Azeez

The new wave of anti – foreigners’ sporadic violence in South Africa has vividly unfolded the hidden faces behind the previous and recent xenophobic attacks in the country. The looting and burning of foreign – owned enterprises couched in xenophobic rhetoric were South Africa’s ruling class sponsored scripts. Xenophobic notion is a conscious script instituted to shift the leadership failure and economic inequality blame game in South Africa .

Xenophobia serves as a formidable fortress that safeguards the South African ruling class and local businessesmen from the growing tension between the haves and have – nots. The fast growing unemployment rate and economic instability in the country have generated undercurrent anguish awaiting ventilation amidst the locals. The foreigners therefore became the sacrificial lambs as orchestrated by the ruling class.

While other foreign survivals of xenophobic attacks might seek asylum in their homelands and reconstruct self identity , the Nigerian ruling class has plunked the country into a permanent crisis zone. The level of indiscriminate killings, outright subjugation of human rights coupled with high unemployment rate and unstable economic system gripping Nigeria are beyond the systematic conspiracy against South African immigrants .

Binzak Azeez

“Every man has a map in his heart of his own country and that the heart will never allow you to forget this map” according to Alexander Smith perspective. This assertion has been proven inadequate with the Nigerian political class anti – masses policy. Every average Nigerian has lost their national identity. The common Nigerians intend to seek greener pastures and permanently reside offshore. Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians depict double jeopardy ; contempt at home and abroad. Isn’t high time the Nigerian masses rose and reclaimed their dignity from the Nigerian ruling class who hold it to ransom?