A Soldier’s Letter Of Gratitude To General Buratai -By Haruna Isa

“There have been many COAS since I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army. But your leadership output is uniquely different,” Says 35 years in service soldier in Borno

The full version of the officer’s letter reproduced below:

July 4, 2018

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS)

Lt. Gen. TY Buratai,

Nigerian Army Headquarters’ (AHQs),

Abuja.

Dear COAS, Sir.

Special Gratitude To Mr. Welfare!

I wish to first appreciate the Almighty God for His kindness and mercies to me and all Nigerian Army personnel in Nigeria. There would never have been an auspicious time for me other than now to write to you this special letter of gratitude.

I have served my country, Nigeria, as a Soldier in the last 35 years. And my retirement is due in the next few days by the special grace of God. He deserves my special thanksgiving because it has been his mercy and grace all the years.

There is every reason for me to be happy; first for the rare privilege of serving my country through the Nigerian Army. And secondly; the joy of serving under your leadership of the Nigerian Army in the last few years, particularly, being part of the success story in the counter-insurgency operations of under your amiable leadership.

Sir, even at the risk of flattery, please permit me to say, my last service years in the military under your leadership of the Nigerian Army have been very eventful and memorable to me. Without mincing words, I dare say, your emergence as COAS and leader of the anti-terrorism campaigns in Nigeria, at this time in our nation’s history is the best thing that has ever happened to the Nigerian Army in particular and our security architecture in general.

I will be bowing out of service, with pride and dignity, because through you, Nigerian Army personnel have reclaimed their pride of place and honour, as proud defenders of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our beloved country, against terrorism and other insurgencies.

And quite notably, your re-orientation and repositioning of the Nigerian Army on the path of professionalism, patriotism and loyalty to our country, are virtuous that have etched indelibly on my psyche. I remain eternally grateful to you for the exposure you gave us in both military warfare and strategies; Indeed, your wisdom, foresight and leadership charisma are enviable.

I wish I could have the privilege of the extension of service for another two years to enable me continue to fight Boko Haram insurgents, with my colleagues in the trenches. I will miss your endearing leadership and colleagues.

Any soldier serving under your leadership of the Army is having an interesting and rewarding experience both in military warfare and leadership lessons, which shall be useful to us, even outside the Service.

There have been many COAS since I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army. But your leadership output is uniquely different. Even as COAS, you have been a complete epitome of humility and welfarism in leadership. Soldiers are generally proud of you as a General who knows the job; a COAS who regularly visits his troops on the battlefront and a boss, who laces on his boots and join his troops in the trenches to battle insurgents.

Throughout my service years, your administration has prioritized the welfare of personnel the most, as salaries, allowances and all other entitlements are paid to us promptly. It is only under your tenure that Army Barracks and quarters have become ideal dwelling places, habitable for human beings, by their massive renovations and improvement of facilities.

I have not forgotten that anytime we are on the battlefield, you pay special attention to our families, by personally listening to their problems and solving them with immediacy. Nothing inspires more than this from a boss who became a father to us all.

COAS Sir, your positive character and attitude to duties, soft-spoken mien, simplicity and honesty are virtues soldiers and officers never thought were possible to encounter in their leaders, but only in the books they read about Army leaders of other countries. None of us knew, it was possible to encounter this physical reality in Nigeria in one’s life time in the Army. But you have made it possible and we appreciate you profoundly.

These are your leadership attributes that have endeared you to me and soldiers all over Nigeria. Had Protocol and Army rules not restricted me, I almost walked up to the podium during Army Day Celebration at Monguno to kiss the lace of your boots in demonstration of your very special place in my heart. But nevertheless, I have satisfied this yearning, by doing it several times in my dreams.

Finally, it is my prayer that the Almighty God continue to imbue you with the wisdom and strength to serve your fatherland. I invoke His special blessings of protection upon you and the troops at the warfront. I shall continue to seek your counsel on many issues from time to time, even out of service of the Nigerian Army .

Thank you, Sir, for taking your time to read my letter .

Yours Sincerely,

SO Odo

