A vivid analysis to the babel of emotion caused by corruption: the imminent Negative effects of it on Nigeria, Nigerians And Nigeria Economy -By Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi

It is no longer a news as we are all familiar with corruption news and its wide spread like wildfire in Nigeria. As we all know that corruption is an enemy of development and good governance ‘Pratibha Patil’.

From ages immemorable, corruption has been in existence in Nigeria, the Transparency International research survey in the year 2000, on 90 countries level of corruption ranked Nigeria as the most corrupt country out of the 90 countries.

Our country is now taking so steady a course to show by what road it will pass to destruction with: by consolidation of power first and then corruption “Thomas Jefferson” and its imminent consequences are not far fetched.

Firstly, decrease in the mutual relationship between foreign countries and Nigeria as we all know corruption will bring about a great back fall on the country’s image because Nigerians Abroad would be viewed as corrupt individuals leading to mal-treating and violation of their rights and inability of Nigerians to travel to the outside world a typical example can be trace to what

Donald Trump showed when he assumed office.

More so, due to non-cordial relationship that will develop between Nigeria and other countries which will later assume deportation of Nigerians Abroad causing an increase in population of the country and the negative effect of this is obvious. In the same premise, there will be low food in the country because Nigeria largely depend on importation even our tooth-pick are imported and when the food level is low there would be an inflation and if our beloved country makes it to this stage the rich will be the only to survive due

to high cost of goods and living standard of the average Nigerians.

Ditto to the level of fund in the country that will reduce, there will be low or no money in

circulation and when this arises, Nigeria only

alternative is to borrow money from the world

Bank but since our country is corrupt, loan may not be granted. Once we approach this stage, our education standard will be lowered which would tend to mass illiteracy, a sign of devastation to the country’s development.

The emergence of this, have a high tendency of Nigerians being enslaved all in all if all this aforementioned emerge our image would become dent. We are just in face of destruction through economic recession.

If proper necessity is not taken in place, Nigeria would end up being enslaved again ‘Dr. Possible’.

But the question is who are those to rise again to fight for our freedom then? Is it our corrupt rulers and politicians who can sell the whole Nigeria if they are opportune.

Kurt Cobain said ” the duty of the youth is to challenge corruption”. We must all upload the fighting of tigers and flies at the same time, resolutely investigating law-breaking cases of leading officials and also earnestly resolving the unhealthy tendencies of corruption problems which happen all around people.

# Save your heritage

#save the country’s image

#save your future

#save Nigeria

Related

Comments

comments