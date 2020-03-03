Connect with us

A Word for Babagana Zulum -By Yemi Adebowale

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

10 hours ago

on

Boko Haram

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, believes Nigeria needs 100,000 more soldiers to win the war against Boko Haram.

He suggested at least 50,000 of the recruits should come from his Borno State, irrespective of whether or not they have western education, to prosecute the ongoing war against terror. My dear Zulum, modern warfare has gone beyond drafting thousands of troops against the enemy. Zulum is still living in Stone Age. He is unaware that modern warfare is largely technology and intelligence-driven. Proper funding is also vital. Those managing this war against Boko Haram have also lost touch with modern warfare.

Well, our gallant soldiers are doing their best against Boko Haram but lack the capabilities to end the war. Borno governor and other leaders in this state should help push my contemporary and pragmatic submission on how to end the war: We must hire the best brains from anywhere in the world to assist our military to end this war. The ultimate aim is to decapitate Boko Haram. The strategy for getting result against Boko Haram is largely through aerial power. Technology, intelligence, quality equipment and quality manpower will also be needed. It requires quality fighter jets and quality armoured attack helicopters. Our gallant military lacks the competence and equipment for these. So, our President must hire Israeli, South African or Russian mercenaries to finish this war. This is the only way forward. I hope Zulum will read this and put pressure on Buhari to do the needful.

