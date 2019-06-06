A Word For Sanwo-Olu And Other First-term Governors -By Niran Adedokun

The recent social media post attributed to the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, tells of the shameless hypocrisy that permeates governance in Nigeria.

In the post, which Bello, a respected journalist, confirmed to have authored for the consumption of his colleagues in the cabinet of immediate past Governor of Lagos State, the former SSG confessed that the Akinwunmi Ambode administration was spectacularly arrogant and deficient in emotional intelligence.

Waxing philosophical and all knowledgeable about leadership, he wrote inter alia “Our main drawback is our government’s inability to apply enough emotional intelligence in the administration of the state. Emotional intelligence includes interpersonal skills, interpersonal relationship, humility, respect for the well-established mores of governance, disregard for the accomplishments of others.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State



Bello told The PUNCH that the message was an internal one to departing colleagues, but the fact that his unsolicited advisory was leaked tells of the dog-eat-dog character of people called into political offices, not just in Lagos State but also in Nigeria.

This characterisation, which the former SSG himself sufficiently amplifies, is as treacherous as it is unproductive. If comrades, as he calls them, who cannot be more than 100 at the most are unable to keep a message supposedly meant to build their competences quiet and in-house, it shows that there is indeed no honour amongst Nigerian politicians. It more importantly shows that this little group, which served with Ambode was clearly fragmented along lines that they pathetically imagine the citizenry does not see through. More disheartening is the fact that Bello did not see the lack of cohesion in his closed group as another possible reason for his perceived failure of the administration.

But the mortality and consequences of this issue on the state are even graver. It is possibly only in this side of the world that a Secretary to the government of a state, who is de facto head of the administrative arm of government as well as secretary of the executive council of the state, will retain office for a full term while nursing deep seated dissonance with the policies and methods of that government. That is not just immoral but self-serving.

Of course, originators of the democratic system of governance understand the fallibility of men. They anticipated that attaining high political office would not turn office holders into perfect people overnight even if they desired it. Therefore, democracy provides ample opportunities for the appointment of aides who should advise government and make up in their deficient areas. Something which government officials always take to the extreme in Nigeria with the appointment of hundreds, sometimes thousands of people into irrelevant roles.

However, when differences between government appointees and elected representatives become so irreconcilable to the extent that it impedes the delivery of good governance as Bello insinuated in his missive, the decent thing for such aides is to resign from office! When they do not, the only other decent thing to do is to forever remain silent.

This is even more so in the case of Bello who has functioned in one capacity or the other in Lagos State for almost two decades. He should have copious institutional memory and is supposed to have outgrown the fear of persons and cravings for survival, which turn government appointees into subservient hypocrites.

But then, politics hardly hangs on principles in Nigeria. A substantial number of politicians here are in the game to feather personal nests and rape the country sick. And outbursts like the ones the former SSG released last week are usually in furtherance of such narcissistic objectives aimed at perpetuating their influence in government.

And this is where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and indeed, all those elected into offices in Nigeria must realise that they are on a very slippery ground. In all states in Nigeria where political godfathers hold all the aces, appointees are going to be forced on governors to keep them in check. But even when these appointees are personal preferences of governors, they must realise that people come into government with a variety of personal motives and that the last of these is on a lot of occasions selfless service to the people or even the desire to see work for the success of their benefactors.

Most politicians and political appointees are like commercial sex workers, whose loyalty is just for the moment. The prostitute does not care whether you are handsome or ugly or whether you give her pleasure for a minute or an hour, or whether you have the endowment of a donkey, all she wants is your money and she is never able to wait for you to conclude the act and give space to some other person who is bringing patronage. Most of these appointees cannot wait for one tenure to finish so they can jump on to the next ship. Hence, the Sanwo-Olus, Iheodioha, Umaras, Makindes and Abioduns of this country should note. Just like some old associates are trying to rubbish whatever legacy Ambode left in Lagos, so would some of the closest allies of these new kids on the block turn their backs when the pot of soup is empty.

Since it is their legacies that would be at stake, they must periodically engage in off-peak period meetings with their individual minds, accessing their own performance in office honestly, making amends where needed and moving on with the doggedness of people determined to make impact.

Governors must have a social contract of performance with the people, one which prioritises the security and well-being of the people without sacrificing the interest of state.

One of the things that cannot be taken away from the Ambode era is the compassion with which he delivered his assignment. Nigerians have been taken for a ride for long time and any administration intent on leaving a worthy legacy, must be interested in instituting a tradition of compliance of the laws in the citizenry over the punitive essence that has become tradition.

Although vision and the capacity to execute the same are essential ingredients of effective leadership, democratic governance is also hinged on consensus building. As a result, Nigerian leaders must understand that communicating with the people and engaging their minds on policies that would affect their lives would enhance their prospect of entrenching transformational change.

When the welfare of citizens is the priority of government, successive administrations will also as a matter of policy adopt and continue beneficial projects started by their predecessors. This is one of the strong points of the Buhari administration. Sanwo-Olu and his colleagues across the country should take a leaf from this disposition. They should not allow the culture of wastage signified by the abandonment or outright pulling down of structures which were executed from public coffers.

Over and above everything, these gentlemen should hit the ground running and function from the outset like they will be there for only four years. The Ambode experience in Lagos has shown that even if you do well in government, political forces may still gang up against you for not pandering to some wishes. But as hard as that is, there is nothing as harsh, unforgiveable and frighteningly inerasable as being on the wrong side of history.

Adedokun tweets @niranadedokun