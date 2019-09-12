AbdulRazak’s First 100 Days -By Olusegun Adeniyi

On a Sunday afternoon about six weeks ago, I got a call from the governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, asking whether I was at home. When I replied in the affirmative, he asked me to send the address as he wanted to visit. I did and within an hour, the governor was in my house. He came in just one car without any protocol and entered alone. He left after spending almost three hours during which we discussed what he met on ground in our state and how he intends to turn around the fortune of our people.

As at the time the governor visited, he had only just spent two months in office but he had already visited every part of the state as he shared with me potentials that I never knew existed in different areas. He started with Kwara North where, as he told me, the first rice mill in the entire northern Nigeria was built (in Patigi) by the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello. He told me of an abandoned farm settlement within the area. With agro-processing as his idea for empowerment, his eyes are trained on sugar and its by-products, including power generation.