Connect with us

Forgotten Dairies

Abians’ Oppressions: A Reawakening of Thought -By Ehiogu Emmanuel Cyborg

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ehiogu Emmanuel Cyborg

It’s disheartening to outline the burgeoning rate of oppressiveness and cruelty by the security operatives who claim to be spick and span, especially the military, towards the innocent citizenry in Abia, Aba to be precise.

Aba, which is seen by all, as a trading hub of the south east or perhaps as the big man of the eastern zone, has faced boundless number of unnecessary suppression. This town has, based on the demographic research, a fewer number of professionals and a limitless number of business denizens who care less about the basic responsibilities of security operatives in terms of distinction of roles.

Due to this fact, only the enlightened citizenry that make a handsome use of this distinction,  often escape oppression and brutality of any sort from the cold hands of these callous personnel. While the rest are left with no choice than to give in or be ready to be black and blue. I became completely stupefied when I beheld a grotesque spectacle on my way to work, as one of the security operatives immodestly beaconed on one of the transit tricycles, demanding with full authority, a certain amount which the rider had pleaded like a fish out of water,  not to have had at his disposal that moment. What transpired afterwards? He was completely abashed and kept by the road side till the said amount was completely paid. That is quite absurd.

What actually stirred up the hornet’s nest was the homicidal act by a security personnel  – a military man – upon a common artisan, who normally made use of a tricycle to bring home the bacon for his family. This civilian bit the dust simply because he failed to respond like others. This was why a security personnel whose constitutional jurisdiction is highly specified, had seen him as a thorn in the flesh. What makes it especially galling is the fervid intrusion of some higher officials without much action or retribution upon the personnel who has performed such an inhumane act. They (higher officials ) appear  to be like barking dogs that seldom bite while the citizens dance with death periodically

There is need for clearer specifications of duties. Constitutionally, the role of the military does not exceed defending the nation from external attacks, attacking the nation’s would-be enemies, protecting vital national interests, fulfilling other military national responsibilities etc. The military should not be threatening the lives of common denizens of the city simply because they have been disposed with certain prerogatives. No doubt,  the works of these personnel do not appear cinch, having willingly volunteered their lives for the entirety of the nation, turning themselves into nocturnal creatures near entirely for the betterment of the nation in terms of safety. More power to their elbow.

Humbly, I suggest that an expedient action should be taken, less evasive one, To halt such a pernicious act from getting on in years to come. The military needs to beef up its already existing extant protocol for the betterment of the citizenry. There is a sheer need for the reawakening of thoughts of elites, men of valour, born to the purple in the state, whose words would make a giant stride that will surely help a lame dog over a stile.

Ehiogu Emmanuel Cyborg 

Political Historian.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

Nigerians, Anything But Jonathan, Right? -By Okey Ikechukwu opinionnigeria.com/n… pic.twitter.com/d43E…

About 2 hours ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via WordPress.com

Facebook

Trending Articles

Kareem Itunu Azeez Kareem Itunu Azeez
Democracy & Governance5 hours ago

Ministerial screening in Nigeria: A tragic Joke -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

Let us examine some of this nominees, anyway, they are already appointed by my own thinking, because those who could...
Charles Onunaiju Charles Onunaiju
Global Issues2 days ago

Nigeria’s Foreign Policy And Why We Must Rethink It -By Charles Onunaiju

What dynamic and fundamental foreign policy can afford to be aloof in the sea-change of the contemporary shift in the...
Lekan Sote Lekan Sote
Democracy & Governance2 days ago

Nigeria and democratisation of violence -By Lekan Sote

And this vicious cycle may go on ad infinitum, if the government does not decisively end the general insecurity. The...
climate change climate change
Agriculture3 days ago

Adapting African Agriculture to Climate Change -By Laura Tuck & Hafez Ghanem

Investing in climate-smart, well-connected agriculture can help accelerate poverty reduction across the continent. We want to invite all policy makers,...
J.Ezike J.Ezike
Global Issues3 days ago

We have barked too long. It is time to bite -By J. Ezike

The funny thing about a bush dog is that it naturally re-echoes the bullet bang of the bush hunter who...
%d bloggers like this: