ABIRÙN -By Joshua Bamidele

The egg hosts the ejaculation

An attack was the fertilization

In love and care came the deception

But to annex a coast was the intention

Conception took to play

A pregnancy tending unwanted

The gestation lasting than tolerable

Yet premature came the offspring

Having spent longer gestation period

Why the need for an incubator

The womb not good to nurture

The sperm too weak to fertilize

From whence comes this abnormal babe

An ‘egbere’ born of a woman

A baby for the bush

A product of failed abortion

She has come to live

For this reason she fought for survival

She is bound to be great

For this she conquered the valley of death

Her name she makes a house

A river she is identified with

For to feed the house she sets cooks

The affairs of the kitchen is the concern

Chefs they pride of themselves

Their aprons their garment of pride

Cycling their interests for their stomachs

For their greed they make mess

The affairs of the house they jumble

For their inefficiencies they fumble

Fault of witches they mumble

No pepper for soup they grumble

Dinner is made in the kitchen

The aroma of inviting savor we perceive

To be filled in delicacy we salivate

The cooking takes longer than necessary

Now the food is served

The product of the work in kitchen

But watery beans with no oil

No correlation with the aroma

What have we been perceiving

What have we now on table

Food for king in the kitchen

Junk for dogs on the table

Expectation with no satisfaction

Who will eat this trash

But that we die not of starvation

Half bread is better than none

The advert in the kitchen

An invitation to treat

Now the junk on table

Yet the cooks receive some hailing

The food store is robbed

The daily deeds of the cooks

Insufficiency is the complaint

Yet the cooks grow fatter

Will we die of malnutrition

While the cooks keep complaining

While their cheeks grow chunky

The people’s meat in one stomach

That we rise in our mass

The kitchen we investigate

The cooks we stone

Tied to stake for confession

Who will bell the cat

Shifting responsibility to another

But for selflessness in commitment

We fight or die of hunger

An hungry man is an angry man

Our angry might to amass

An hungry mob for the cooks

The pestle be used to cane

Then shall we have the cake

Shared in equity and fairness

Selfless cooks for the kitchen

Every man eats the meat

