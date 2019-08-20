Abubakar Atiku: The Unrelenting, Unrepentant Fighter -By Tayo Oke

British-born Nigerian former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was sensationally knocked out in his world title bout against his Mexican-American opponent, Andy Ruiz, at New-York Madison Square Garden on June 1, 2019. Joshua will now meet Ruiz again, in a rematch slated for December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He has vowed to avenge the only defeat of his professional career. Such is the world of boxing. Joshua had been the better-looking, better-toned and overwhelming favourite to win against the flabby, unconventional and unfancied Ruiz. Sometimes in boxing, all it takes is one lucky punch to the jaw, and it is all over. A lot of boxers have the battling spirit to fight on, and on, either in re-matches or in challenges to other fighters. Many never know when to call it quits. Some, like the legendary Mohammad Ali, fought for a little bit too long, before falling victim to the Parkinson’s disease, which paralysed his nervous system, making him unable to function physically and later, cognitively as well. Ali, “The Greatest” passed away in June 2016, aged 74. The disease that overtook him had become embedded in his brain by too many blows to the head over a period of time. He was an unrelenting, unrepentant pugilist until his last breath. Spare a thought for politicians then. They are usually the best thing on offer since slice bread, until knocked out by a better opponent in a political contest. They get up, and cannot believe they have been beaten, cry foul, and ask for a re-match. The lucky ones do indeed have their wish granted, but only to lose again. Still, some cannot fathom the thought of losing to their opponent, or any opponent for that matter, so, they soldier on.

The above encapsulates a fitting metaphor to Atiku Abubakar’s current travail and continuing saga in the realm of politics. He has been striving to become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for over one quarter of a century, 27 years, and counting. His first campaign for the Presidency was back in 1992, when millions of young voters up and down the country pounding the streets on his behalf earlier this year, had not even been born. No one living is more determined to become President of their country anywhere in the world than Atiku is. He sees it as his ultimate destiny; his birthright even. Everything he has done in his adult life has been calculated towards this end. He is a man loved and admired for his charm, gregariousness and conviviality, but derided in his own inner circle for his lack of gravitas. That is quite an irony for a man, given (as Vice-President)an untrammelled power to privatise everything and anything that could usefully be sold off in Nigeria, to generate the much needed revenue for the Federal Government under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007). From that lofty financial heights, he became the darling of international finance houses desirous of cherry-picking which juicy edifice to acquire, broken up and turned into moveable assets. He did the job to the satisfaction of his friends and associates in the private sector, so much that he became too good at it. Obasanjo, for his part, was busy gallivanting around the world to extol the virtue of Nigeria being under ‘new management’. When he finally caught up with his Vice President allegedly making gains from selling off the family silver as it were, all hell broke loose between them.

Obasanjo made public the extent of his mistrust of his Vice-President and his “corrupt” tendencies. He vowed to do all he could to prevent Atiku from ever becoming the President of Nigeria. Atiku, on the other hand, was equally determined to thwart any attempt by Obasanjo to elongate his stay in office from two to three terms. Obasanjo made a series of unsubstantiated claims about how much money Atiku had siphoned out of the treasury, and why only over his dead body would he watch him become President; no way, no how. Guess what? Atiku managed to wrestle Obasanjo (the old warrior), to the ground in the course of his last run for the Presidency earlier this year. He managed to make Obasanjo eat his own words, making him come out to endorse his candidacy over his opponent, current President Muhammadu Buhari. He lost the election, but has since embarked on a court action seeking to overturn the outcome of the February 2019 presidential election. Adoption of the closing statements from both parties is scheduled to take place in court pretty soon. Pity, closing statements are “adopted” in Nigerian courts as opposed to them being argued out with classic oratorical skills and canny of an advocate on the floor of the courtroom. Nonetheless, the books will close on the case tomorrow, and judgement will be reserved until a later date. Question is, who is Atiku Abubakar, the plaintiff in this case?

Atiku has been variously described in the media as a “businessman”, “financier”, “philanthropist” etc, but these only serve to mask his pretty humble beginnings. He acquired the sobriquet “businessman” while a civil servant in the 1970s. The concept of a civil servant-cum-businessman on the go, in parallel, is so incongruent to all ethical standards, except for someone who managed to combine his day job as the number two man at the customs with his night job as a thriving “businessman” selling services to the same customs department that he was superintending as deputy director.