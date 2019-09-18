Africa, Negativity, Xenophobia, Hate, Poverty, Illiteracy & Ignorance -By By Nneka Okumazie

A measure of a country, or say people, can also be how desirable they are, in another country, or among other people.

A good measure of that, outside generic hate, speaks well of the country.

A country, or say people, who always think chasing others away, will make their country or people better – without seeking to solve their own problems, will likely remain at that same spot of thinking others are the problem.

For years across Africa, there is always the issue of these people should leave, those people should go, or that these people are the problem in a community, or country.

But, with all the chasing away, there are – maybe – a few places in sub-Saharan Africa where people aren’t complaining bitterly or angry at their leadership.

The government is inequitable and foreigners are an infliction, many often say, but how can both be – exactly – true?

Government, or the leadership, of a community or people has more power to help their people.

Also, the same punitive measures against any individual or criminal citizen can be applied to foreigners. So why are foreigners, for Africans, the focus of blame?

Maybe negativity, maybe hate, maybe illiteracy, maybe cognitive distortion, maybe envy, maybe fear, maybe greed, maybe confusion, maybe lack of knowledge, maybe ill-advised strategy, but underdevelopment remains a same spot game, decade on decade.

It is true that some communities or places are better than others in Africa. It is also true that some individuals bear evil and wickedness, but it is almost impossible that one foreigner, or a small community of them, can become an unsolvable problem for a country that is visibly moving forward.

Bad leadership may have latent excitement that people are against foreigners because it slants focus from their failures, but failure of leadership is all too evident in immigrant hate cases.

Yes, a country on the African continent is on the spotlight for hate, but there are people who still want people from other regions or areas to go away.

There are desires – similar – to the current hate, not manifested, but present.

Focus on hate helped many forget that almost all countries in sub-Saharan Africa have tremendously grim last-stage poverty.

There are those who can’t feed. There are those who don’t have a place to stay, or living in devastating squalor.

There are those, with energy, but nothing to do. There is violent illiteracy.

Aside those, Africa rows in a surface crisis, where those better than others are fine with their own comfort, security, etc. hardly caring, for the good of all.

There are possibilities with currency flexibility and regulations to prosper the microeconomy, but barely existent – usefully.

There is possibility to have major local corporations that expand to new countries, bringing back investments, mergers, acquisitions, etc.

A country in Southeast Asia has a national telecommunication corporation with considerable international presence, including in Africa.

Some countries around the world continue to make their own rules, doing what works for them, and their people, adjusting, innovating, for the good of their place and people.

Some countries are addicted to quantitative easing, low interest rates, calculated policies, etc.

Who knows what the future holds in the place and among the people who want others to go?

For individuals who believe in One LORD, one Faith, one Baptism, One GOD and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, they can see their own hope in this life and beyond, not in the country, or citizenship, or government, or resources, but in the One who says to come unto Him.

, Thensaid, “Come to, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, andwill give you rest.]