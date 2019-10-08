Africa, Sex for Grades, Universities, ECO, Education & Poverty -By Nneka Okumazie

It is safe to say that a reason certain Universities in Africa have no impact on society is because the lecturers are sleeping with students, or interested in doing so.

It is hard to understand how these structures of knowledge with experienced academics cannot point to one thing they’ve done, or are doing to solve the problems in the society.

Yes, there are all kinds of underdevelopment and funding problems, but where are their ideas?

So many graduates leave the institutions – no job. What University is passionate about solving unemployment and what is their submission and what steps have they taken?

It can be explained if they don’t have resources to upgrade their facilities. It can be understood if they have no money to pursue complex projects, but how complex is it to come up with solutions to unemployment, find partners and try it in little ways?

How complex is it to look at the problem of hawking, and find more than twenty workable and sustainable solutions to it, publishing and seeking progress with passion?

Yes, government may not respond, nothing may happen, but what are they doing, what have they done, what is their selfless work that people can point, that can inspire others, that they’ve given, for the prosperity and productivity of society?

The Universities are power places for certain lecturers, where students are their maltreatment chess, or where they need not do anything else than complain about government, like other people who don’t know better.

Everything is not summit, conference, or inaugural speech – to nowhere. Underdevelopment is crushing Africa, poverty and hardships have turned countries into money first and only purpose.

Yes, there are other reasons for problems with solutions in Universities, but sex – it is clear – is surely one of the reasons.

It is antithetical to keep the model of how solutions are done, after Western Universities, when the challenges in Africa are hellish on many Africans.

People cross the Mediterranean desperately – because no hope back home. Some do evil and harsh wickedness just for some money, yet, no solutions, from many Universities on poverty.

There is always an idea of the next big thing for economic progress in Africa, but it hardly connects to poverty.

A recent idea of a common currency, in some region is discussed, but how does it solve hawking? If that is a bad logic or question to ask, how does it solve poverty unswervingly?

The reality of people, nations, cultures, borders, and disagreements may be ignored, but how is a common currency direct progress against agonizing poverty?

Aside poverty, the education system, quality of graduates, etc. are still a problem.

Yes, some use projectors, but there are so many course outlines that students can’t relate with, all they do is rote memorization, for tests and exams, then all forgotten, because it has no relationship with where they are or what they know, or how it can be applied.

Many Universities rarely have precedents, or inspiring enough to raise geniuses that want to do nothing else but solve societal problems.

There are many graduates who instead of great memories about their University academics, it is hate they have for the school.

Certain lecturers with all they have, or know, cannot be 30% selfless, for the good of the society, contributing and doing something for good change.

Like others, many use identification with Christianity, or the patience of GOD’s judgment on all, to do wickedness. They forget:

, But if ye will not do so, behold, ye have sinned against the: and be sure your sin will find you out.]

Everyone – no matter how healthy, wealthy, or powerful – will reap whatever they’ve sown.

Yes, the Almighty GOD is so merciful. Yes, the Blood of JESUS cleanses from all unrighteousness, but Christ has no association with anyone’s sin, no matter who, when, why or how.

It is not the fault of Christianity that anyone sinned or got disgraced. If anyone feels overwhelmed or disconnected from Christ, or too heavy, they can take a break to pray, so as not to sin.

It is too dangerous not to fear the LORD, and think that because the LORD is patient on us all, judgment cannot come at any time.

For everyone, no matter what is done, open or private, no matter what contribution to society is done, or not, everyone has to keep in mind:

, Do not deceive yourselves; no one makes a fool of. You will reap exactly what you plant.] [, Don’t be misled-you cannot mock the justice of. You will always harvest what you plant.]