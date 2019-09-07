Africans Are Struggling For A Bite While The World Is Keying Into The Bits And Bytes Era -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

The land is green, black soil, fresh farm yields but hunger and poverty ravages the land. Africa is blessed with all the mineral resources known to man, it is the home of treasure, but we have the treasure bill in the western world. We humbly recognized ourselves as the third world. Still trying to feed. Take for example, the most populous country in Africa with 200 million population is planning to lift up 100million people out of abject poverty. What is poverty in Africa? While the world think poverty is a life without properties, in Africa, poverty is hunger, real hunger.

Millions of people are dieing to have a bite on edibles on a daily. The politician have branded black nation earnings “National cake” and they are killing each other to have a bite as well. It’s bite and bite, a thing I visualize when reading George Orwell,s Animal Farm.

Everything is happening so fast, the world is moving to the bits and bytes era, crypto currency which is represented in bits is becoming a united world currency while bytes represent data. Both is the biggest bound and bond for the world.

We are sliding into the bits and bytes era but what African leaders care about is bites, the dog eat dogs type. Businesses are thriving online, in fact many offline stores are creating online presence, all we do now is have a data(bytes) buy in crypto (bits). Storage are done on cloud saving (bytes). A lot of day to day activity now evolves around the bits and bytes. We cannot escape the bits and bytes era.

European countries have been legislating around the crypto currency since about 2 years now, they have introduced several regulation, the world knows the bits and bytes era is here. All inventions now points into the bits and bytes era. In fact they are designed to run on it.

Blockchain (crypto currency or bits as its commonly know) is popular with bitcoins. Just as I predicted 3 years ago, the world top business currencies will fade with market control and tax slamming, you can see what is happening between the American Dollars and the Chinese Yen, the trade war? This is a prelude to the total crash and extinction of world popular currencies.

Bytes which can also be known as data is the communication bound of the day, telcos announced a drop in network calls by 50% while internet data sales rose by 75% in 2018, people have opted to Facetime, Imo, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and several other medium.

Bitcard are just in time to replace the normal banking credit and debit cards, the Bitcard are gaining prominence across Europe with its own special ATMs. You know what that meant, banks will fall. You are likely going to become your personal banks. Guess what? The blockchain economy is a safer way of storing assets, cashless and secured!

When the bits and bytes era finally come upon us in totality, will Africa loose out? Yes, but not in totality. We will still take the backstage and perhaps the world may be ahead of us with another 50 years. Are we preparing ourselves for the bits and bytes era? Rwanda is the only African country preparing for the bits and bytes era.

While the world is Keying into the bits and bytes era as oil market continue to dwindle, some African country is concerned about cows and infinitesimal farms. Although food security is the greatest security, either physically or emotionally, it is important we join the race into the bits and bytes era now!