Agba Jalingo: A Failing Police Force And The Mass Under A Troubled Judgment -By Evans Ufeli Esq

The Nigeria Police Force arrested Agba Jalingo on 22 August 2019 in

connection to a story he published on the 17 July 2019 at the

CrossRiver Watch news platform, titled, ‘How Ayade Approved and

Diverted N500 Million For Cross River Micro Finance Bank’.

Jalingo is a journalist, right activist and the publisher Cross River

Watch – an online syndicated news platform with huge followership and

topnotch professionals. Following the publication, the Jalingo

received an Invitation Letter from the police titled, ‘Investigation

Activities: Re: Conspiracy to Cause Unrest and Conduct Likely to

Breach Public Peace dated the 14th day of August 2019′.

Jalingo was asked by the police in Cross River State in the

aforementioned letter to report to their station on the 19th of August

Jalingo responded to the letter from the police adding that he

wasn’t in Cross River State at the time but he will be available at

the police station on the 26th of August 2019. The police in a Gestapo

operation stormed Jalingo’s house in Lagos on 22 August 2019.

He was deviously abducted by the men of the Nigerian police and taken

by road on a ten hours journey to Cross River State. Since then the

police have not charged him to court rather they have kept him

indiscriminately in detention where his health is deteriorating. The

police must be cautioned to note that our laws have not changed. That

police brutality and the gross violation of citizen’s right is not a

part of our laws. The Nigerian must also take a good observation of

the damages it has caused the masses its quest to silence the

citizens.

The law is that upon arrest for whatsoever reason the police is

expected to grant bail to the suspect or charge him to court within 24

hours or at most 48 hours. Where the police wish to detain a suspect

for more than the above constitutionally required time it must get a

court order to that effect. The police in dereliction of their duty

arrested Jalingo and since then they have committed him to detention

and continued to violate his right as guaranteed under section 35 of

the 1999 constitution as amended. He has not been charged to court,

the police have equally refused to grant him bail contrary to the

provisions of law. This criminal lawlessness of the Nigerian police is

a huge threat to our democracy and we must collectively fight against

it in the interest of our nation.

As a journalist, it’s Jalingo’s constitutional duty to hold government

accountable to the people as provided for under section 22 of the 1999

constitution as amended which states as follows, “the press, radio,

television and other agencies of mass media shall at all times be free

to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and

uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the

people”.

The role of a journalist or the media therefore as the fourth estate

of the realm is a constitutional obligation which set the tone for a

robust democratic dispensation. It’s therefore an offence for an

individual or the government to works against the media, to stifle its

operation and sacred objective.

The law equally has made provisions and safeguards to curb the abuse

of this constitutional objective. Where a story turns out to be false

or published in bad faith, the aggrieved party can bring an action for

defamation in a court of law to seek redress. There are also

regulatory bodies and pressure groups across Nigeria that regulates

the conduct of media professional to ensure that the ethics and

professional conduct of the profession is held in a good light.

It’s not for anyone to engage the police in a perceived civil

infraction when the law already has made provision and remedies to

protect an aggrieved party in situations like this.

The Governor of Cross River State – Mr. Ben Ayade ought to have known

that employing the police to intimidate a journalist is bad strategy.

The matter in question is a civil case and it requires no police

intervention. The Governors and the police are still struggling with

how to come up with an offense in respect of this case and that is

because you cannot reverse a civil infraction into a criminal case.

You cannot repress the voice of reason and caution in a democracy.

The reign of terror is over!

Ayade is hereby charged with immediate effect to order the police to

release Jalingo in his own interest or face the wrath of the masses

and posterity.

The spurious claims made by the police that Jalingo’s arrest is also

partly linked to Sowore’s #RevolutionNow is unfounded and laughable.

This is what happens when you arrest people thoughtlessly. It put you

in serious trouble because your action abinitio was orchestrated under

huge deposited of ignorance and a crass unseating contempt of

arrogance. Nigeria is gradually falling apart under its own

contradictions and the police stand in the center of this ruin. If

this country keeps Sowore and Jalingo any much further than this,

history will keep this scarlet in our sleeves and show this to us

forever.

The government must respect human right. There is no nation, faith or

creed that is greater than being human.