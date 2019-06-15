Aisha Buhari’s Political Rhetoric -By J. Ezike

All the indecent plans of the Sokoto Caliphate against the Southern Nigeria and the Middle-Belt have come to light; the jihad, the fulanization game plan, the shopping of expendable weapons, land grabbing through forceful control and stealth purchase, the import of Islamic extremism and the completion of Danfodio’s unholy enterprise carried out in sequels and saddled upon the dirt of politics.

The South, of recent, was bathed in the mud of disgrace for its language of truths doing duty for justice. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo amongst the few had questioned the sickly, putresecent odor of a secret political conspiracy to lock the South out of the domain of power. Some of the Southern leaders, with the psyche of a swine, accepted the bath, and dived deep into the depth of the murky waters. None had snorted their convictions or even considered taking a leaf out of Obasanjo’s book, to air their voices on the fulanization mission broken into layers of tactical transitions. It took us many years to gulp down the reality of our sorry state in the boiling cauldron. And even now that the country has become a drama of steamy horror, the lovers of this suffocating nightmarish entertainment are singing “peace” with eyes deliberately slammed in the face of the bloody unity that swears to binds us in its crushing jaws.

Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady



In short, the “mumu” of the Southern Nigeria is legendary. It’s almost as if the impending doom laid itself bare before our eyes, hinting its terrible mission to our hearing and yet we moped like people under a powerful spell and allowed ourselves to be herded to the Slaughter House. Chai, who did this to us?

I recall in the month of May 2017, when we echoed the official death of Muhammadu Buhari. We took it into our hands to drive home the truth of his demise in London England. And the truth was; we did so with a clean conscience, to sensitize our people of what had been thrown at them. But when the news sipped silently into the waves of our teeming listeners and readers, our criticizers and haters, they smirked hard, dismissing the whole report as bunkum. And for two years, they gave us a long look of disdain, as if we were men grappling with mental issues. But we laugh at them, O! We laugh at them because we know in the end; “Muhammadu Buhari” will die twice. He died in 2017 and he will die again very soon and all the global media and accomplices of this grand scheme will lobby themselves once again and baby-feed the “mumu” people of Southern Nigeria with fake news.

Sometimes, I am forced to wonder what kind of ingredients God had used to bake the brains of the Southern Nigerians. Just so that there are no ambiguities – I am a Biafran and I beg to be excused from this behavioral disorder that is typical of the common Southerner. And I am tempted to believe that Nigerian education has banished all tendons to exercise critical thinking. Little wonder, mediocrity abounds.

With a clue from Aisha Buhari tossed in our pouch of awareness, in regards to Muhammadu Buhari’s death, many of us are still in doubt and are head bent on turning the faceless and tailless coin from side to side. And any discerning eye watching from a background would ask: Of what need is such mental exercise when one can easily bet that the coin has got no head and no tail and which consequently makes the gamble a waste of time? The coin is as worthless as it can get. There is no sense in lingering on the possibility of Buhari’s death. There is no logic in weighing all the permutations to the naked fact which has been processed in their minds as theory, as propaganda. The answer now lies in the clue parceled up in Aisha Buhari’s political rhetoric.

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President. But, I realized that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors. So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I choose to be called the first lady…”

The above statement was attributed to the Wife of the late Muhammadu Buhari. But it is unbelievable that even after she had decided to finally respect herself, to respect her widowhood and add flesh to the truth which the North and its Caliphate with the help of some power-hungry politicians had struggled hard to mythologize, the Southern Nigeria along with its army of intellectuals, religious fanatics, Christian fundamentalists, professors, and dummy youths are still waiting on Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Kumuyi and Pastor Osibanjo to add credence to what we, on the other side of the ideological divide had declared through written and oral notes, precisely in 2017, on about the factual death of Muhammadu Buhari in London England and the hiring of a facially-cloned agent, an impostor to help set the swords and guns on the dining room where jihad would be served with the hope that the fulanization agenda would be finalized in the interests of One Nigeria and all the “countries with benefits.”

Let me shock you: the United Nations were aware of this indecent plan from the onset and had played ignorant in the open – but in the secret, pushed pawns on the chessboard, as it is the rule with dirty politics. The offensive results of this global conspiracy came marching down on Nigeria’s economy prompting the unbearable hardships that animates the entire geo-political zones of the damnable, sub-fecal British contraption.

Also, the prodigal allocations of astronomical loans to the Caliphate-controlled Islamic republic of One Nigeria “captained” by the facially-cloned agent masquerading as “President Buhari” are all tactical efforts to frustrate the New Nation of Biafra – to bedevil its infancy with astronomical debts. They do so with the great anticipation that the United States of Biafra would excuse itself from the debts incurred by the North and its Caliphate which under “cause and effect” would lead to the inevitable global opposition of our imminent sovereignty, our assured independence – as it were in 1967.

Nonetheless, we the Biafrans, have seen worse persecutions that Mankind can afford. And we shall take this painful burden with enormous good grace. For in that pain lies our ingenuity, our strength and ultimately our greatness.

If in 1970, we the Biafrans, managed to thrive from the start, with a paltry sum of 20 pounds and for nearly five decades had wrestled the man-made impediments, scaled the billion hurdles, unlocked every closed door, turned our hell into paradise and out of the ashes of global hostility, emerged in the 21st century as the most successful and the most blessed race in Africa, then I bet the World with my last cent, that the God of the Biafrans will be on our side as we endure the suffocating, astronomical debts imposed on us by the United Nations, the British Government and the Sokoto Caliphate.

Anyone in doubt of the United Nation’s connivance with the Sokoto Caliphate and the British Government should linger on these thought-provoking questions: Why is Tijani Muhammed Bande, a politician of the Fulani extraction elected the President of the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly? Is this not an attempt to frustrate the emergence of the United States of Biafra? I will take your silence to be a yes.

Let me digress.

Imagine a cow rapist from Sokoto Caliphate telling the world that the Ijaws are different from the Igbos, that the Ibibios of Uyo and the Igbos of Owerri do not share ancestral ties, that the Igbos of Delta are strangers to the Igbos of Abia, that the land of Calabar and the land of Enugu are two Worlds Apart, that the state of Rivers and the state of Anambra are two clubs from different leagues, that the denizens of Benue and the denizens of Ebonyi have nothing in common, that South-East and the so-called “South-South” are two separate regions that cannot achieve co-existence. And what is the rationale: to clash the horns of the tribal relatives, to make them turn their guns on each other, to hunt and despise themselves and ultimately reduce their lands to mere fragments of a divided kingdom.

In short, it will never be well with those that did this to us.

We on the other side of the ideological divide have hurried into our minds to bolt our freedom. We are not “mumu” who don’t ask questions or rationalize events that affects our daily lives. We reject the comfort of slavery and have set our eyes beyond the brutal shortcomings that stands between us and the rising Sun. And we are taking this long march to the United States of Biafra along with all our brothers and sisters, we are returning home for a sound glorious rest. With our bleeding feet, our watery eyes, our awakened minds and our immortal names, we are returning back to our ancient history, back to our natural coexistence before the White Man came. The Northern Nigeria and the British Government cannot divide us anymore.

