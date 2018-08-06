Akwa-Ibom State Chapter of ANRP Call On Indigenes To Vote Out Old Faces

The State’s Chairman of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, Mr Ben Ndedde, has called on the people of Akwa-Ibom State to vote out every previous face in governance that has held the state bound. He said that the State need leaders with ideas, not skeletons in their cupboard.

The statement in full:

Distinguished Nigerians and ANRP Members

An era has dawned upon Akwa Ibom State.

When the wind blows, the fowl certainly has no idea how to cover its backside.

This political decampments has further exposed the weakening self serving of the political elite in our state.

But you, our people, have laboured under these yokes and have been ruthlessly dragged along because you saw their popularity as their strength. Now, it shows their weakness.

*We must tell people to vote them out without sentiment. Every previous face in governance that has held the state bound must be voted out for our state to make progress. *

We need leaders with ideas, not skeletons in their cupboard. We need people projects, not pocket minders.

We hear some are striking deadly deals by decamping to protect their shame.

If you are still hanging unto their seeming intimidating crowd of wealth or crowd of political party followership, then you’re most to be pitied.

For our state ANRP,

we must field people of integrity NOW with our fresh and credible party.

Make ANRP COUNT PROMINENTLY.

This is our own

Ben Ndedde

Chairman

ANRP Akwa Ibom

