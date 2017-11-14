ALA and ALU: Developing the next generation of African leaders -By Niyi Akinnaso

Over a decade ago, four young men – Fred Swaniker (Ghana), Chris Bradford (USA), Acha Leke (Cameroon), and Peter Mombaur (Germany/South Africa) – critically examined the African situation and were appalled by the poverty of leadership across various sectors, including politics, business, education, health care, and the environment.

I have spent more time in Africa over the last five years than I have spent in the United States. As a weekly columnist for The PUNCH, I have always followed the news across the continent. What is evident across Africa is the failure of a continent to prepare its children for the fourth Industrial Revolution and the rapidly changing economic, cultural and social realities that come with it.

African children are on social media alright. But they lack the necessary skills to be able to innovate with the access they have. Millions of young university graduates on the continent are jobless, partly because they were not adequately prepared even for existing jobs and partly because they lack entrepreneurial skills to start something on their own.

On the political front, you have leaders who are more consumed in their own corrupt practices or are more engaged in the struggle for power than in providing necessary political goods for the citizens. Confronted with inadequate infrastructure, poor health care delivery, and broken educational systems, the African elite have taken to long flights. They go abroad for medical treatment and send their children overseas for training. Many of the children train abroad, that is, outside Africa, and stay there.

Rather than wail or bury their heads in lamentation, like most others have done, Fred and his friends began to work on a solution. They concluded that the best approach to Africa’s problems was to train a new generation of African leaders, who would work together as a network across the continent to change the existing order. You’ve got to catch them young, especially in the late teenage years, they concluded.

But then, neither the existing educational institutions nor the traditional curricular offerings were suited for the needed transformation. A new model was needed that transcends bureaucratic and geographical boundaries. It’s got to be a new model that offers unique leadership training for the 16-19-year-olds.

A new high school model and an innovative curriculum were developed, in which rigorous academic studies are combined with powerful courses in Entrepreneurial Leadership, African Studies, and Writing and Rhetoric. The underlying logic is simple: Young Africans need to know Africa and its problems in order to be able to solve them. They need both entrepreneurial and leadership skills, so they can think on their own, start new businesses, and innovate in some other ways. They also need to be able to communicate effectively if they are going to be successful change agents. Above all, they need to be equipped with the same mindset so they could work together across the continent, no matter their country of origin.

In June 2005, a Summer Academy was launched in Cape Town, South Africa, to pilot the innovative curriculum. The resulting success led to the establishment of the African Leadership Academy in 2008 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ALA mission is very specific: “To transform Africa by developing a powerful network of over 6,000 leaders who will work together to address Africa’s greatest challenges, achieve extraordinary social impact, and accelerate Africa’s growth”.

The urgency behind this mission cannot be overemphasised. While the population is shrinking elsewhere, it is exploding in Africa. That’s why, by 2035 or 2050 at the latest, Africa will have the largest youth workforce in the world. It is a ticking time bomb if they are left untrained for the future job market. This is what Fred and his friends are trying to avoid: Africa may not be able to absorb the equivalence of the Arab Spring.

True, ALA’s mission looks somewhat futuristic, but the Academy has come a long way already. So far, ALA has trained over 700 students from 46 African countries; attracted over $100m in university scholarship aid for its students; and secured over 1,500 internship and job placements for the students. What is more, ALA alumni have founded as many as 177 new ventures! One of them has even taken the leadership bait by running for the Senate in Kenya. He came in a close second.

My wife, Monica, and I were guests of the Academy for a week, November 4-10, 2017, where I met with the Dean of the Academy, Hatim Eltayeb; the Academy’s Chief Financial Officer, Lara Rabiu; and many of the Academy’s teachers and students, including Layne and Daniel, two student ambassadors, who ushered us into the ALA campus and took us on a tour of the campus. Ndafuna, an employee of the Academy, facilitated our stay on campus. We had our meals in the students’ restaurant, culminating in a breakfast meeting with a group of nine students on Friday, November 10, 2017.

What is unique about ALA is beyond its innovative curriculum and learning methodology. It remains the only pan-African high school on the continent and perhaps the only one in the world with as many different nationalities in a single high school.

ALA founders are, of course, sensitive to the students’ need for university training. Accordingly, alongside the interdisciplinary core curriculum, the students also pursue courses aligned with the Cambridge Advanced International Curriculum (AS & A Level). Independent research courses are also available in the Sciences, Humanities, International Relations or other electives. In my breakfast meeting with students last Friday, they also indicated interest in more offerings in the Social Sciences and the Creative Arts.

The good news, however, is that the present curriculum and learning methodology have proved to be highly successful. ALA alumni have already graduated from various prestigious universities in the United States and Europe.

Encouraged by ALA’s success, Fred has gone on to establish African Leadership University by elaborating on the ALA template. The campus in Rwanda is dedicated to the MBA programme, and another ALU campus on the island of Mauritius is devoted to a three-four-year undergraduate programme and a four-12 month Study Abroad Programme.

Dubbed, “The university of the future”, ALU pioneers a fresh approach to university education by integrating students’ learning with the real world. Students are encouraged to shape their own destiny by designing and running their own extracurricular activities, including launching their own ventures and businesses on campus.

The uniqueness of the ALU experience needs some elaboration. Seven meta-skills or competencies (leading others; leading self; entrepreneurial thinking; critical thinking; quantitative reasoning; communication for impact; and managing complex tasks) are distilled into four core courses, namely, Data and Decisions; Communicating for Impact; Projects; and Entrepreneurial Leadership. All ALU students, irrespective of specialisation, must take these core courses in their foundation year. It is all part of the project of equipping the youths with the same mindset so they could work together across nations to transform Africa.

ALA and ALU managers leveraged technology to access the best curriculum and learning technologies available and invested time and other resources in locating and recruiting the best staff and teachers to drive the curriculum. They do not just recruit anyone, no matter how highly qualified. Their “staffulty” (staff and faculty) must believe in the ALA or ALU mission and be ready to drive the curriculum successfully.

Another unique feature of ALA and ALU training is the life-long network of alumni being established. After graduating from either institution, the alumni are cultivated throughout their lives. They continue to be provided with leadership training and access to internships and careers. Even more importantly, they are connected to high-impact networks of people and capital across the globe. The ultimate goal is to empower the graduates to create transformative change.

