All About Eid ul Adha -By Mumhammed Mikail Jibril

Eid is derived from the word “Aud” which means to return again and again. Traditionally it is the day of festivities and it is also a day in which we see humility, equality, sacrifice and unity of ummah (Entire Muslim race).

Eid Ul Adha is also a celebration of when Allah (God) appeared to Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) (PBUH) and asked him to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) (PBUH) as an act of respect to Allah (God). As Ibrahim was about to act upon the command, Allah (God) appeared to Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) (PBUH) and stopped him and instead gave him a Lamb to sacrifice.

This is the reason why today Muslims all over the world who can afford to sacrifice a sheep as a reminder of Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) (PBUH) respect to Allah. The meat is usually shared among family, friends and neighbors as well as poorer members of the community.

Eid Ul Adha celebration begins on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar (and the final one of the calendar). With the Islamic lunar calendar determining when Eid ul Adha falls, it is always on different dates on the international Gregorian calendar. This year it is due to start in the early morning hours of Tuesday, 21 August and it will run for a period of some days varying on the location.

However, with the exact timing based on the sighting of the Crescent Moon following the New Moon, the exact day of celebration cannot be fully known.

Hajj (pilgrimage) to Makkah, is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is performed in the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah before Eud ul Adha and its history also goes back to Prophet Ibrahim.

Just like Eid ul Fitr, Eid ul Adha begins with Eid salah which is offered at the masjid in the morning. It’s recommended to wear your best clothes on this day, as it is also a Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Wearing clean clothes is acceptable too if you don’t have the luxury to afford good clothes. Many people prepare feasts at home to receive family, friends, and neighbours who may decide to visit. Part of the feast is often a meat dish prepared with the sacrificial sheep. Others choose to visit families and friends as it is always adviced by The Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and spend the day with your loved ones to celebrate the day.

Basically the day of Eid Ul Adha is a day of coming together to pray and celebrate with loved ones. It is a day full of love, happiness, unity and peace. Happy Eid Ul Adha!

