All Citizens Rights Are Protected By The Constitution – Says AYC -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

The Arewa Youth Congress on Wednesday condemned the banishment of the dethroned Kano Emir Muhammed Sanusi II, to Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and stated that it is nothing but a flagrant infringement of his fundamental human rights.

The AYC in a statement signed by its President, Comr. Dogo Shagari while reacting to the dethronement and subsequent banishment of the former Kano Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II said something is basically not right.

Shagari who described the dethronement by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as great surprise said, with citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution, there is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his subsequent banishment.

He said: “The Arewa Youth Congress (AYC) is seriously concerned over the dethronement, the manner of the dethronement and subsequent banishment of the former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.”

“While we received as great surprise the reported dethronement, we at the same time find the imposed banishment of the dethroned Emir to Awe Local Government area of Nassarawa state, as nothing but clear infringement of the fundamental rights as guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, 40 and most especially section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which safeguards the right of every citizen of Nigeria to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof”.

“We vehemently and categorically uphold our position on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution. There is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment, and we call on all authorities in the North to be accommodative of all shades of opinion which can be harnessed for the peace and progress of the Region”.