Drugs are drugs , there is no need to categorize some drugs as hard or not hard . Most illegal drugs are no more harmful than legal substances, such as cigarettes and alcohol, and therefore, drugs should be treated the same as these other substance. All drugs only become hard drugs when they have been abused . My knowledge about morality began at tender age . When I simply raised a question of what is right or wrong . No one was able to give me a sufficient answer to my questions which later led to my researches and studies of Ethics .

Water can turn to intoxicant when it is being abused .Drink water and abuse it , let me see how far you can control yourself for the next twenty minutes without feeling somehow . Comestibles often lead to problems when you abuse it too much . Drugs are essentially poisons. The amount taken determines the effect. A small amount acts as a stimulant . A greater amount acts as a sedative . An even larger amount poisons and can kill.

This is true of any drug. Only the amount needed to achieve the effect differs.

Medicines are drugs that are intended to change something about the way your body is working. Sometimes they are necessary. But they are still drugs: they act as stimulants or sedatives, and too much can kill you. So if you do not use medicines as they are supposed to be used, they can be as dangerous as illegal drugs.

Paracetamol and cocaine have thier own uses when they have been regularised .Cocaine hydrochloride is an anesthetic used by health-care professionals prior to surgical procedures that involve the nasal, laryngeal, or oral cavities.

Tell people the good , bad , ugly or nice about drugs , let them choose whether it is good or not . If thier action doesn’t harm another human being or abuse someone’s right. They can only decide on what is right or wrong themselves and not society.

Criminal prohibition of drugs has not eliminated or substantially reduced drug use. No changes have occurred rather multiplying in numbers.

Uruguay and Canada legalized cannabis respectively . Nothing special has been happening to thier states . Portugal has showed that, without spending significant sums, governments can give drug users the tools to put their lives back on track. But to do so, it will have to stop treating them like criminals when she legalized marijuana in 2001 .

Mexico and Colombia laid rules that you must not take more than 5 grams and 20 grams respectively . So all the states regularised . You don’t sell or cultivate drugs in Italy and if you are up to 18 years in Belgium you can use Marijuana but less than 3 grams . Government can control the source of selling them rather than prosecuting the addicts. There are ways we can solve the problem rather than prosecuting offenders.

Tosin Adesokan